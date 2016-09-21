তাঁর অধিনায়কত্বে ভারত পৌঁছেছিল বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনালে | দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার কাছে হারলেও ভারত অধিনায়ক ম্যান অফ দ্য সিরিজ হয়েছিলেন টুর্নামেন্টে | সেই প্রাক্তন ক্রিকেট অধিনায়ক এখন সংসার চালান গবাদি পশু চরিয়ে | নুন আনতে পান্তা ফুরোয় সংসারে | যে দেশে ক্রিকেট নাকি আমজনতার ধর্ম‚ সেখানে এই ছবি ! কারণ একটাই | এই অধিনায়ক দৃষ্টিশক্তিহীন | তাই তিনি থেকে গেছেন দুয়োরানির সন্তান হয়েই |

ভাগ্যহত ক্রিকেটারের নাম বালাজি দামোর | ১৯৯৮ সালে দৃষ্টিহীন ক্রিকেটে আয়োজিত প্রথম বিশ্বকাপে ভারতের অধিনায়ক ছিলেন তিনি | শংসাপত্র লাভ করেছিলেন তৎকলীন রাষ্ট্রপতি কে আর নারায়ণনের কাছ থেকে | কিন্তু তাঁর পরবর্তী জীবন এত মসৃণ ছিল না |

গুজরাতের আরাবল্লী জেলায় পিপর্ণা গ্রামে বালাজির বিবর্ণ কুঁড়েঘর | ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে ভাগ করে চাষ করেন জমিতে | কদাচিৎ যান দৃষ্টিহীনদের ক্রিকেট শেখাতে | সর্বসাকুল্যে মাসে রোজগার হাজর তিনেক | টানাটানির সংসারে স্ত্রী অণুকেও কাজ করতে হয় মাঠে |

এত প্রতিবন্ধকতার মাঝেও বালাজির জীবনে একটাই মরুদ্যান | তাঁর ৪ বছরের ছেলের দৃষ্টিশক্তি স্বাভাবিক | ক্রিকেটার হলে অন্তত বৈমাত্রেয়সুলভ আচরণের শিকার হতে হবে না তাকে | এটাই সান্ত্বনা ৮ টি আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাচ খেলা অলরাউন্ডার বালাজির |

