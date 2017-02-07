চলে গেলেন আজাদ হিন্দ বাহিনীর একনিষ্ঠ সৈন্য কর্নেল নিজামুদ্দিন | বয়স হয়েছিল ১১৭ বছর | ১৯৪৩-৪৫ এই দুবছর তিনি ছিলেন নেতাজি সুভাষ চন্দ্র বসুর গাড়ির চালক ও নিরাপত্তারক্ষী |

দীর্ঘ রোগভোগের পরে উত্তরপ্রদেশের আজমগড়ে মুবারকপুরে নিজের বাড়িতে প্রয়াত হয়েছেন নিজামুদ্দিন ওরফে সৈফুদ্দিন | রেখে গেছেন ১০৭ বছর বয়সী স্ত্রী আজবুল নিশা এবং তিন ছেলে ও দুই মেয়েকে |

গত বছর নিজামুদ্দিন শিরোনামে এসেছিলেন‚ যখন তিনি ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট খোলেন | তারও আগে ২০১৪ সালে বারাণসীতে বৃদ্ধ নিজামুদ্দিনের পায়ে হাত দিয়ে প্রণাম করে সম্মান জানান নরেন্দ্র মোদী | নেতাজির এই প্রবীণ সহযোদ্ধার প্রয়াণে শোকজ্ঞাপন করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী |

