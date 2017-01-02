২০১৬তে আমরা বেশ কিছু সেলিব্রিটিদের বিবাহবিচ্ছদের খবর শুনেছি | তালিকায় আছেন ফারহান আখতার-অধুনা আখতার‚ মালাইকা আরোরা খান-আরবাজ খান এবং ব্র্যাড পিট ও অ্যাঞ্জলিনা জোলি | বছরের শুরুতেই এই তালিকায় আরো একজন তারকার নাম যুক্ত হলো | উনি হলেন অ্যাক্টর-ফিল্মমেকার নন্দিতা দাস এবং ওঁর স্বামী সুবোধ মাস্কারা | সাত বছর দাম্পত্যের পর এই সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন ওঁরা |

একটা ইংরাজি দৈনিককে নন্দিতা জানিয়েছেন হ্যাঁ‚ এটা সত্যি | সুবোধ আর আমি আলাদা হয়ে যাওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছি | তবে আমাদের কাছে সন্তান প্রথম প্রায়োরিটি | তাই আমাদের তিনজনের প্রাইভেসিকে সম্মান জানানোর অনুরোধ করছি সবাইকে | এতে কিছু লুকোনোর নেই | আর এর থেকে বেশি কিছু বলারও নেই |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন আমাদের ছয় বছরের ছেলে বিহানকে এই ব্যাপারে জানিয়েছি | বিচ্ছেদের সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া খুবই কঠিন | বিশেষতঃ যখন সন্তান থাকে | কিন্তু সব দিক ভেবেই এই সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়েছে |

সূত্রের খবর আর কয়েকদিনের মধ্যে বিচ্ছেদের আইনি প্রক্রিয়া শুরু করবেন ওঁরা |

