৫০০ কেজিরও বেশি ওজন নিয়ে বিশেষ বিমানে মিশরের আলেকজান্দ্রিয়া থেকে মুম্বাই হাজির হয়েছিলেন বিশ্বের স্থূলতম মহিলা ইমান আহমেদ আবেদ আল আটি | বেরিয়াট্রিক সার্জারি করে ওজন কমানোই ছিল উদ্দেশ্য | প্রথমে তাঁকে ভিসা না দেওয়া হলে বিদেশমন্ত্রী সুষমা স্বরাজের দ্বারস্থ হন উনি | সুষমা স্বারাজেরই বিশেষ উদ্যোগে শেষমেশ ভারতে আসতে পারেন ইমান |

ভর্তি হন মুম্বাইয়ের সইফি হাসপাতালে | সেখানে বেরিয়াট্রিক সার্জারি বিশেষজ্ঞ ডাক্তার মুফজ্জল লকডাওয়ালার অধীনে চিকিৎসাধীন ছিলেন ইমান | অবশেষে গত ৭ মার্চ সফল ভাবে অস্ত্রোপচার করা হয়েছে ইমানের | এই অপারেশনের ফলে ১০০ কেজিরও বেশি ওজন কমেছে ইমানের |

অতিরিক্ত ওজনের কারণে গত দুদশক বিছানা থেকেও উঠতে পারেননি ইমান | স্ট্রোক‚ ব্লাড প্রেশার‚ সুগারের মতো রোগ ঘিরে ফেলেছিল তাঁকে | অবশেষে হয়তো সফল অপারেশনের পর নতুন করে জীবনের স্বপ্ন দেখতে শুরু করবেন ইমান |

