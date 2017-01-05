রোজ ভ্যালি থেকে মোটা টাকা যখন তখন প্রোটেকশন মানি হিসেবে আদায় | লগ্নি সংস্থার টাকায় বিদেশ সফর | উপহার হিসেবে দামী গাড়ি প্রাপ্তি | সবই অভিযোগ উঠেছে ধৃত সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে | কিন্তু লোকসভায় তৃণমূলের পরিষদীয় দলনেতার সঙ্গে রোজভ্যালি কর্তা গৌতম কুণ্ডুর সম্পর্ক কোন স্তরে ছিল‚ তা সবথেকে স্পষ্ট হয় আর একটি অভিযোগে |

সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ ‚ গৌতম কুণ্ডুর ছেলেকে ভর্তি করার ব্যাপারে দক্ষিণ কলকাতার এক নামী মিশনারি বয়েজ স্কুলে সুপারিশ করেছিলেন সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় | পরে ওই স্কুল কর্তৃপক্ষকে ৭০ লক্ষ টাকা অনুদান দেন গৌতম কুণ্ডু | অভিযোগের তথ্য যাচাইয়ের জন্য স্কুল কর্তৃপক্ষের সঙ্গে কথা বলবেন কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দারা |

