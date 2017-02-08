করণজিৎ কৌর ভোরা‚ ভাবছেন তো ইনি আবার কে? উনি হলেন বি-টাউনের বেবি ডল সানি লিওনে | সানির আসল নাম কিন্তু এটাই | সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে রইস ‚ সেখানে এই প্রাক্তন পর্নস্টারের একটা আইটেম নাম্বার আছে | লায়লা মে লায়লা গানটা অবশ্য ছবি মুক্তির আগে থেকেই জনপ্রিয় | বলিউডে নয় নয় করে বেশ কয়েকটা ছবিতে নায়িকার ভূমিকায় দেখা গেছে সানিকে | কিন্তু এখন অবধি ওঁর কোনো ছবি এতটা জনপ্রিয়তা পায়নি যা এই একটা গান থেকে পেয়েছেন উনি | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি নিজেই এই কথা স্বীকার করেছেন | একই সঙ্গে সানি নিজের ব্যক্তিগত জীবন সম্পর্কেও আলোচনা করেছেন | তার মধ্যে সব থেকে উল্লেখযোগ্য বয়ফ্রেন্ডের সঙ্গে ঘনিষ্ঠ অবস্থায় বাবার কাছে ধরা পড়ার ঘটনা |

সানি জানিয়েছেন ছোট থেকেই বেশ দুঃসাহসী ছিলেন উনি | হাইস্কুলে পরার সময় প্রথমবার উনি একজন বাস্কেটবল খেলোয়ারের প্রেমে পড়েন | সানি তাকে প্রোপোজ করেন এবং এরপর শুরু হয় ওঁদের লাভ স্টোরি | কয়েকবার তার সঙ্গে ডেটে যাওয়ার পর একদিন সানি ওঁর বয়ফ্রেন্ডকে নিজের বাড়িতে ডাকেন | টিভিতে রোমিও অ্যান্ড জুলিয়েট সিনেমাটা দেখতে দেখতে প্রথমবার প্রেমিকের ঠোঁটে ঠোঁট রাখেন সানি |

এই পর্যন্ত সব ঠিক ছিল কিন্তু এর পরেই ঘটে ছন্দপতন | হঠাৎ করে সেখানে এসে উপস্থিত হন সানির বাবা | এটাই নাকি সানির জীবনের সব থেকে এমব্যারেসিং ঘটনা |

ওই ঘটনার কথা বলতে গিয়ে সানি বলেন উনি সেই সময় ওঁর বয়ফ্রেন্ডের কোলে বসে ছিলেন | দুজনে একে অপরের মধ্যে এতটাই ডুবে গেছিলেন যে কয়েক সেকেন্ডের জন্য উনি ওঁর বাবার অস্তিত্ত্ব অবধি টের পান নি | সানির বাবা মায়ের প্রথম থেকেই ওই বাস্কেটবল প্লেয়ারকে পছন্দ ছিল না | তাই বুঝতেই পারছেন এই ঘটনার পর সানির অবস্থা কী হয়েছিল !

