এ যেন চোরের উপর বাটপাড়ি !

সারদা কেলেঙ্কারিতে সেরকমই অভিযোগ মনোরঞ্জনা সিং-এর বিরুদ্ধে | প্রাক্তন কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী মাতঙ্গ সিং-এর প্রাক্তন স্ত্রী‚ সুন্দরী ও সপ্রতিভ মনোরাঞ্জনা নাকি প্রতারিত করেছিলেন সুদীপ্ত সেনকে | গোয়েন্দাদের অভিযোগ‚ উত্তর পূর্ব ভারতে টেলিভিশন চ্যানেল খোলার নামে সুদীপ্তর কাছ থেকে ৩২ কোটি টাকা হাতিয়ে নিয়েছিলেন তিনি | এমনকী আশ্বাস দিয়েছিলেন কেন্দ্রের কোনও সংস্থা সারদার ফাইল নাড়াচাড়া করবে না |

বছর দেড়েক আগে গ্রেফতার করা হয় মনোরঞ্জনাকে | তবে বেশিদিন তাঁকে হাজতবাস করতে হয়নি | অসুস্থতার কারণ দেখিয়ে হাসপাতালেই কাটিয়েছেন অধিকাংশ সময় | সেই অসুস্থতার কারণেই পেলেন জামিনও |

নিম্ন আদালত ও হাইকোর্টে জামিন আবেদন খারিজ হয়ে যাওয়ার পরে গত অক্টোবরে মনোরঞ্জনা সুপ্রিম কোর্টের দ্বারস্থ হন | সিবিআই-এর আইনজীবী প্রভাবশালী তত্ত্ব দিয়ে জামিনের বিরোধিত করতে চাইলেও তা ধোপে টেকেনি | বিচারপতি অরুণাভ মিশ্র এবং অমিতাভ রায়-এর বেঞ্চ শর্তসাপেক্ষে মনোরঞ্জনা সিং-এর জামিন মঞ্জুর করে |

