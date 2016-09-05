সম্প্রতি সুশান্ত সিং রাজপুত ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটার মহেন্দ্র সিং ধোনির বায়োপিক‚ এম এস ধোনি : দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি ‘-র প্রচার করতে ড্যান্স রিয়েলিটি শো ঝলক দিখলা যা ‘-তে গিয়েছিলেন | সেখানে নাকি ওঁকে অন্য প্রতিযোগীদের সঙ্গে নাচতে অনুরোধ করা হয় | সুশান্ত নাকি তা করতে রাজি হননি‚ উপরন্তু উনি নাকি এই শোয়ের টিম মেম্বারদের সঙ্গে দুর্ব্যবহার করেন | এছাড়াও উনি যে কেরিয়ার ছোট পর্দায় শুরু করেছিলেন তাও নাকি জানাতে বারণ করে দেন |

এই ঘটনা সামনে আসার পর সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ভক্তদের রোষের মুখে পড়তে হয় ওঁকে | প্রথমে এই ব্যাপার উপেক্ষা করলেও‚ পরে কিন্তু সুশান্ত টুইট করে ওঁর প্রতিক্রিয়া জানান | উনি সাফ জানিয়ে দেন পুরো ঘটনাটাই নাকি বানানো | একই সঙ্গে উনি জানান রিয়েলিটি শোতে উনি কী বলবেন বা কী কী করবেন তা আগে থেকেই ঠিক করা থাকে | ওঁর টুইট অনুযায়ী রিয়েলিটি শোতে এসে একজন অভিনেতা কী করবেন বা কী বলবেন তা আগে থেকেই সিনেমার সঙ্গে যুক্ত টিম ঠিক করে দেয় | আমি থিয়েটার‚ টেলিভিশন এবং হিন্দি ছবিতে অভিনয় করেছি | আর আমি কোনটার মধ্যে কোনদিন কোন প্রভেদ করি নি |

একই সঙ্গে উনি আরো একটা টুইট করে জানান আমি একজন অভিনেতা হিসেবে গর্বিত | তা সে যে কোন মিডিয়ামই হোক না কেন | আমি মোটেই আমার অতীত নিয়ে লজ্জিত নই | তাই এইসব গল্প বন্ধ করুন |

সুশান্ত বালাজির ধারাবাহিক কিস দেশ মে হ্যায় মেরা দিল দিয়ে অভিনয় জীবন শুরু করেন | এরপর উনি ২০০৯ সালে অন্য একটা ধারাবাহিক পবিত্র রিস্তা ‘-তে অভিনয় করার ফলে জনপ্রিয় হন | ২০১১ সালে উনি ছোট পর্দায় অভিনয় জীবন শেষ করে বলিউডে পা রাখেন | ওঁর প্রথম হিন্দি ছবি কাই পো চে ২০১৩ সালে মুক্তি পায় | এরপর উনি বেশ কিছু হিন্দি ছবিতে নায়কের ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করেছেন |

নীরজ পান্ডে পরিচালিত এম এস ধোনি : দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি ‘- ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর মুক্তি পাবে |

