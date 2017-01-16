সুশান্ত সিং রাজপুত আর কৃতি শ্যাননের প্রেম টক অফ দ্য টাউন হয়ে উঠেছে | দুজনেই এই সম্পর্কের কথা বারবার অস্বীকার করেছেন এবং জানিয়েছেন ওঁরা নাকি জাস্ট ফ্রেন্ডস | কিন্তু বি-টাউনে জাস্ট ফ্রেন্ডস মানে যে বন্ধুত্ব ছাড়াও অনেক কিছু ইঙ্গিত করে তা সবাই এতদিনে জেনে গেছে | অ্যাওয়ার্ড ফাংশন অ্যাটেন্ড করা থেকে নতুন বছর উদযাপন করা‚ সবই একসঙ্গে করছেন সুশান্ত এবং কৃতি | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ গত রাতে সুশান্তকে দেখা যায় কৃতির বান্দ্রার বাড়ির বাইরে | এখন প্রশ্ন হচ্ছে ওঁদের মধ্যে যদি কিছুই না থাকে তাহলে গভীর রাতে সুশান্ত‚ কৃতির সঙ্গে দেখা করতে গেলেন কেন?

দিন আগে ডিজাইনার মনীশ মালহোত্রার ৫০ তম জন্মদিনের পাটিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন কৃতি এবং সুশান্ত দুজনেই | সেখানে ওঁরা একে অপরকে জড়িয়ে নাচছিলেন‚ সেই ভিডিও আগেই ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় ইন্টারনেটে | দেখা যাচ্ছে সুশান্তের সঙ্গে ওঁর প্রাক্তন বান্ধবী অঙ্কিতা লোখান্ডের ব্রেক আপ হতে না হতে‚ আবার নতুন সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েছেন সুশান্ত |

এই রবতা ছবির কোস্টারদের রোম্যান্স প্রথম নজরে পড়ে যখন ওঁরা এই ছবির শ্যুটিং করতে বুদাপেস্ট যান | ছবির সেট এবং বিভিন্ন লোকেশন থেকে মাঝে মাঝেই ওঁদের ছবি আসতে থাকে | বি-টাউনের একাংশ তো এও দাবি করে যে অঙ্কিতার সঙ্গে ব্রেক আপের পিছনে নাকি কৃতির হাত আছে | শেষ অবধি সুশান্ত-কৃতি ওঁদের সম্পর্কের কথা মেনে নেবেন নাকি অন্য বি-টাউনের তারকাদের মতো তা লুকিয়ে রাখবেন তা সময়ই বলে দেবে |

