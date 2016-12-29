২০১৩ তে দীর্ঘ সম্পর্কের ইতি হয়েছে | ২০১৪-তে ভেঙে গিয়েছে দাম্পত্য | কথা হচ্ছে হৃতিক রোশন আর সুজান খানের | দুজনে আলাদা হয়ে গেলেও এখনো বেশ বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ সম্পর্ক ওঁদের | বিয়ে ভাঙার সময় দুজনেই জানিয়েছিলেন ওঁদের দুই সন্তান হৃহান আর হৃদানকে মিলেমিশে বড় করবেন ওঁরা | সেই কথামত প্রায়ই দুজনে দেখা যায় ছেলেদের সঙ্গে কখনো ডিনার করতে যাচ্ছেন তো কখনো বেড়াতে | দুই ছেলের জন্মদিনও একসঙ্গেই পালন করেন ওঁরা |

সম্প্রতি সুজান সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন | দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি ওঁর দুই সন্তান আর প্রাক্তন স্বামী সবাই মিলে দুবাইতে ছুটি কাটাতে গেছেন | ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন আজকে দিনটা খুব সুন্দর

এর আগে আমরা দেখেছি হৃতিক-কঙ্গনা বিতর্কের সময় এক্স হাজব্যান্ডের পাশে ছিলেন সুজান | সম্প্রতি মুম্বাইতে একটা অনুষ্ঠানে সুজানকে বলতে শোনা যায় হৃতিকের পরবর্তী ছবি কাবিল সম্পর্কে বেশ আশাবাদী উনি | ওঁর দৃঢ় বিশ্বাস এই ছবি সুপারহিট হবে |

