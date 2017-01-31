এর মধ্যে যাঁরা কাবিল দেখেছেন তারা মোটামুটি সবাই হৃত্তিক রোশনের অভিনয় দেখে উচ্ছ্বসিত | বাদ নেই সেলিব্রিটিরাও‚ বি-টাউনের অনেকেই এই ছবি দেখে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় প্রশংসা করেছেন হৃত্তিক এবং পরিচালকের | তবে হৃত্তিক সব থেকে খুশি হয়েছেন ওঁর প্রাক্তন স্ত্রী সুজানের এই ছবি ভাল লেগেছে বলে |

সুজান ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবিতে হৃত্তিকের অভিনয় নিয়ে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে অনেক কিছু লিখেছেন | স্পেশাল স্ক্রিনিং-এ উপস্থিত ছিলেন উনি | সেখানে হৃত্তিককে জড়িয়ে ধরে ছবিও তোলেন | যা পরে ইনস্টাগ্রামে শেয়ার করেন |

বিয়ে ভাঙলেও হৃত্তিক-সুজানের মধ্যে যথেষ্ট বন্ধুত্ব আছে | হৃত্তিক সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে বলেছেন আমি খুব রিলিভড ফিল করছি | সুজানের যে এই ছবিটা ভাল লেগেছে তাতে আমি খুব খুশি হয়েছি | ওঁর মতামত আমার জন্য অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ |

