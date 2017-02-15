আমির খানের তারে জমিন পর ছবির ঈশান অবস্তিকে নিশ্চয়ই মনে আছে আপনাদের? আরে সেই যে ছোট্ট ছেলেটা যে শুধু ছবি আঁকতে ভালোবাসতো | অক্ষর চিনতে পারতো না | যার অভিনয় দেখে চোখের জল আটকাতে পারে নি দর্শক | সেই দর্শিল সাফারি এখন বড় হয়ে গেছে | এবং সে বড়পর্দায় কামব্যাক করার জন্য তৈরি |

ছবির নাম কুইকি | ফিল্ম ক্রিটিক তরণ আদর্শ টুইটারে এই ছবির কথা ঘোষণা করে ছবির পোস্টার আপলোড করেন | এই টিন এজ লাভ স্টোরির পরিচালনা করবেন প্রদীপ আতলুরি এবং প্রধান ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে দর্শিলকে | যদিও দর্শিলের বিপরীতে কোন অভিনেত্রী থাকবেন তা কিন্তু জানা যায় নি |

তারে জমিন পর ছবিতে একজন ডিস্লেকসিকের চরিত্রে অভিনয় করার পর আরো কয়েকটা ছবিতে অভিনয় করেছে দর্শিল | প্রিয়দর্শনের বুম বুম বোলে জোকোমন ‚ আর দীপা মেহতার মিডনাইটস চিল্ড্রেন | কিন্তু এই ছবিগুলোর একটাও বক্স অফিসে সফল হয় নি | এছাড়াও গতবছর এমটিভির ইয়ে হ্যায় আশিকি ‘-তেও দেখা গেছিল ওঁকে |

গতবছর দর্শিলের প্রথম নাটক ক্যান আই হেল বেশ সফল হয়েছে | আশা করা হচ্ছে কুইকি তেও টিনএজ দর্শিল আবার সবার মন জয় করে নিতে পারবেন |

