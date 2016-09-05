থমকে দাঁড়াচ্ছেন পথচারী | ভাষা অচেনা হলেও সুরের টানে মুগ্ধ হচ্ছেন | তাই কান পেতেই ভিনদেশিরা শুনলেন আগুনের পরশমণি ছোঁয়াও প্রাণে আর প্রাণ ভরিয়ে তৃষা হরিয়ে …’ বিদেশিরা অনেকেই জানেন না, যিনি গান গাইতে গাইতে এগোচ্ছেন, তিনি মাদারের প্রিয় শহরের সর্বজনীন দিদি |

শুধু পোপ ফ্রান্সিসের হাতে বালুচরী মোড়া বাইবেল নয় | মাদারের সন্তায়ন অনুষ্ঠান উপলক্ষে মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের কল্যাণে অ্যাম্ফিথিয়েটার আর কলোজিয়ামের ধাত্রী‚ প্রাচীন নগরীর কোলে উড়তে শুরু করে ব্র্যান্ড বঙ্গর জয়ধ্বজা | সেই সুর অমলিন থাকে বিশ্বের ক্ষুদ্রতম দেশ বলে পরিগণিত ভ্যাটিকান সিটির প্রাণকেন্দ্রেও | রবীন্দ্রসঙ্গীত ছাড়াও গাওয়া হয় বিশ্বপিতা তুমি হে প্রভু আর মঙ্গলদীপ জ্বেলে-এর মতো জনপ্রিয় বাংলা গান |

হোটেল গ্র্যান মেলিয়া থেকে সেন্ট পিটার্স ব্যাসিলিকা মিনিট কুড়ির হাঁটাপথ | মমতা আগেই স্থির করেছিলেন এই দূরত্ব তাঁরা পদব্রজে যাবেন | প্রভাত ফেরির কায়দায় শুরু হয় সেই যাত্রা | পরনে মাদার টেরিজার সিগনেচার-সদৃশ সাদা-নীল শাড়ি | পায়ে হাওয়াই চটি | সঙ্গীদের নিয়ে মমতা চললেন মাদার টেরিজার সন্তায়ন পর্বের সাক্ষী থাকতে | মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর সফরসঙ্গীদের মধ্যে ডেরেক ও ব্রায়েন পরেছিলেন ধুতি পাঞ্জাবি এবং সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের পরনে ছিল কুর্তা পাঞ্জাবি |  

ভিআইপি-র পিঙ্ক পাস নয় | মমতা ঠিক করেছিলেন অরেঞ্জ পাস নিয়ে পিছনের সারিতে মিশনারিজ অফ চ্যারিটির সদস্যদের সঙ্গে বসে পুরো অনুষ্ঠান দেখবেন | তবে সেন্ট পিটার্স স্কোয়ারে প্রবেশের সঙ্গে সঙ্গে মিশনারিজ অফ চ্যারিটির সিস্টার সুপিরিয়র প্রেমা মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর হাতে ধরে নিজের পাশে বসান | সেখান থেকেই পুরো অনুষ্ঠান দেখেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী |

