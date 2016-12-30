মদন মিত্রর পরে এ বার তাপস পাল | চিট ফান্ড কাণ্ডে ফের গ্রেফতার মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের দলের মুখ | শুক্রবার দীর্ঘ জেরার পরে রোজভ্যালিকাণ্ডে সাংসদ তাপসকে গ্রেফতার করে সিবিআই | এদিন স্ত্রীর সঙ্গে হাজিরা দিয়েছিলেন তিনি |

সিবিআই-এর দাবি কৃষ্ণনগরের তৃণমূল সাংসদ তাপস পালের বয়ানে বেশ কিছু অসঙ্গতি আছে | তাই তাঁকে আরও জেরার জন্যে গ্রেফতার করা হল | তার আগে তাঁর মেডিক্যাল ফিটনেস দেখে নেওয়া হয় |

রোজ ভ্যালির ফিল্ম ডিভিশনের ডিরেক্টর ছিলেন তাপস | গোয়েন্দাদের দাবি‚ তিনি হিসেব বহির্ভূত নগদ টাকা পেয়েছেন এই অর্থলগ্নিকারী সংস্থা থেকে | তাছাড়া তাপসকে জেরা করে রোজভ্যালিকাণ্ডে জড়িত অন্য বড় বড় নাম জানা যাবে বলে ধারনা তদন্তকারী গোয়েন্দাদের |

