কেঁচো খুড়তে কেউটে বেরিয়ে আসছে একের পর এক | অভিনেতা-সাংসদ তাপস পালকে জেরার পরে ক্রমশ দীর্ঘতর হচ্ছে টলিউডের উপর আর্থিক নয়ছয়ের কালো ছায়া | সাসপেন্স বাড়িয়ে তাপস আবার সোমবার সংবাদমাধ্যমকে বলেন‚ আগামীকাল অর্থাৎ মঙ্গলবার নাকি সব জানা যাবে !

কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দা সংস্থার আধিকারিকরা তদন্তের স্বার্থে কারও নাম প্রকাশ করেননি | তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে টালিগঞ্জের তিন নায়িকা এখন সিবিআই-এর নজরে | তাঁদের অ্যাকাউন্ট ব্যবহার করে রোজভ্যালি কর্তার কালো টাকা সাদা করা হয়েছে বলে জানা গিয়েছে | বিনিময়ে নায়িকারা রোজভ্যালি থেকে দামী ফ্ল্যাট উপহার পেয়েছেন |

টালিগঞ্জ এবং রোজভ্যালি কর্তা গৌতম কুণ্ডুর মধ্যে তাপসই যে ছিলেন যোগাযোগের সেতু সে বিষয়ে গোয়েন্দারা প্রায় নিশ্চিত | তিনিই মধ্যস্থতা করেছেন দু পক্ষের মধ্যে | অনেক সময়ে সিনেমার পারিশ্রমিক হিসেবে দেখিয়ে লেনদেন হয়েছে হিসেবহীন টাকা | পরে আবার তা ঘুরে চলে গেছে রোজভ্যালির অ্যাকাউন্টে | ওই তিন নায়িকাও তাপস-ঘনিষ্ঠ বলেই জানা গেছে | আরও জোরালো প্রমাণ পেলে তবেই তাঁদের ডাকতে পারেন সিবিআই আধিকারিকরা |

মঙ্গলবার তৃণমূল সাংসদ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় যাবেন সিবিআই গোয়েন্দাদের তলবে | সেইসঙ্গে তাপস বলছেন‚ সেদিনই সব বলবেন | একদিনে এই জোড়া সাংসদের উৎস থেকে গোয়েন্দাদের সামনে কী কী তথ্য প্রকাশ হয়‚ এখন সেটাই দেখার |

