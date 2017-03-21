রোগা কালো শরীরটাকে জড়িয়ে আছে রবারের টায়ার | এক হাতে উঁচু করে ধরা টিফিন বক্স আর শুকনো জামাকাপড় | নদী সাঁতরে চলেছেন আব্দুল মল্লিক |

বন্যাদুর্গত নন | তিনি একজন প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক | এবং এটাই তাঁর রোজকারের রুটিন | এভাবেই স্কুলে পৌঁছন মল্লিক মাস্টার | বাস ট্রেনের বদলে এটাই তাঁর কর্মস্থলে পৌঁছবার পথ |

গত ২৫ বছর ধরে কেরলের মলপ্পুরম জেলার এক গ্রামে স্কুল মাস্টারি করেন আব্দুল | বাড়ি থেকে স্কুলের দূরত্ব ১২ কিলোমিটার | কিন্তু ঘুরপথে বাসে করে গেলে এই দূরত্ব পার হতে লেগে যায় ৩ ঘণ্টা | তাই ঠিক সময়ে পড়ুয়াদের কাছে পৌঁছতে ১৫ মিনিট ধরে নদীতে সাঁতার কাটাই শ্রেয় মনে করেন তিনি |

নদীর পাড়ে উঠে শুকনো জামাকাপড় পরে আরও ১০ মিনিট চরাইয়ের পথে পেরিয়ে তবে স্কুলে পা রাখেন মল্লিক মাস্টার | দিনের পর দিন এই ভাবে স্কুলে গিয়েও চোখেমুখে বিরক্তির লেশমাত্র নেই | ছাত্রদের প্রিয় এই শিক্ষক মাঝে মাঝেই তাদের নিয়ে যান ক্লাসরুমের বাইরে | প্রকৃতির সঙ্গে সহজ পাঠ পড়িয়ে দেন তাঁর কচিকাঁচাদের |

এত কষ্ট করেও খুব একটা বেশি বেতন পান না সরকারি স্কুলের এই শিক্ষক | কিন্তু তাতে কোনও আক্ষেপ নেই | কারণ তাঁর সব কষ্ট কর্পূরের মতো উবে যায় যখন তিনি শোনেন তাঁর ছাত্ররা বলছে’ বড় হয়ে মল্লিক মাস্টারের মতো হতে চাই |’

আরও পড়ুন:  সামান্য পরিমাণ টাকার জন্য সাংবাদিকের কাছে 'হাত পাততে' হচ্ছে শ্রীদেবী-কর্তা বনি কাপুরকে

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 546

0 204