স্কুলে যেতে পারে না মহম্মদ মুজাম্মেল | তাই স্কুলই চলে আসে তার কাছে | বাড়িতেই বসে যায় ক্লাসরুম | সৌজন্যে সরকারি স্কুলের দুই শিক্ষক |

মুজাম্মেলের বাড়ি কেরলের কোঝিকোড়ে | জন্ম থেকেই মাংসপেশি ও হাড়ের বিরল রোগে সে আক্রান্ত | তার মাংসপেশি সঞ্চালনা করা যায় না | পাশাপাশি হাড়ও খুব দুর্বল ও ভঙ্গুর | ফলে কারও সাহায্য ছড়া এক বিন্দুও সরতে পারে না সে | বয়স পৌঁছেছে কৈশোরে | কিন্তু চেহারা আটকে আছে শৈশবেই |

মনের জোর দিয়ে শারীরিক প্রতিবন্ধকতাকে দূর করেছে মুজাম্মেল | পায়ের আঙুল দিয়ে সে ল্যাপটপ চালায় | তার জগৎটা সম্পূর্ণ ডিজিটাল | এই ল্যাপটপ তাকে উপহার দিয়েছে স্কুলের শিক্ষকরা | কম্পিউটারের প্রতি মুজাম্মেলের দুর্নিবার আকর্ষণ দেখেই এই উপহারের সিদ্ধান্ত |

প্রতি সপ্তাহে মুজাম্মেলের কাছে আসেন ভঝক্কড় সরকারি স্কুলের প্রধান শিক্ষক সুরিন্দ্রন. এ এবং আর এক শিক্ষক মুমতাজ . টি | বাড়িতে বসে সেগুলো করান যেগুলো সপ্তাহভর হয়েছে ক্লাসে | এমনকী মুজাম্মেলের জন্য তার বাড়িতে আয়োজিত হয়েছে ক্যুইজ কন্টেস্টের আসরও |

ছেলের স্বপ্নকে এগিয়ে নিয়ে যাওয়ার জন্য মুজাম্মেলের মা কৃতজ্ঞ দুই শিক্ষকের কাছে | সাধ্যের বাধা অতিক্রম করে তাঁরা পূর্ণ করেছেন কিশোরের সাধ |

