কোনও বাধ্যবাধকতায় নয় | স্কুল ছেড়েছিল স্বেচ্ছায় | চেনা ছকের উলটপুরাণ হয়ে স্বয়ং মা স্কুল থেকে নাম কাটিয়ে দেন ১২ বছর বয়সী মেয়ের | ফলে মালবিকা যোশির আর ক্লাস টেন বা টুয়েলভ পাশ করা হয়নি | তবে এই সপ্তদশীর হাতে এখন আমেরিকার অন্যতম কুলীন শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠান ম্যাসাচুসেটস ইনস্টিটিউট অফ টেকনোলজি বা MIT-তে স্কলারশিপ-সহ পড়ার চাবিকাঠি |

মুম্বইয়ের ১৭ বছরের মালবিকা যোশি এখন ছকভাঙা খবরের শিরোনামে | ছোট থেকেই সে অত্যন্ত মেধাবী | স্কুলের ফলাফল উজ্জ্বল | কিন্তু ক্লাস সেভেন অবধি পড়ার পরে তার মা সুপ্রিয়া ঠিক করেন এ বার থেকে মেয়ে আর স্কুলে যাবে না | পরিবর্তে বাড়িতেই শুরু হয় পড়াশোনা | কারণ সুপ্রিয়ার মনে হয়েছিল স্কুলে তাঁর মেয়ের সর্বাঙ্গীন বিকাশ হচ্ছে না |

মালবিকার সবথেকে আগ্রহ কম্পিউটার প্রোগ্র্যামিং-এ | সেটা নিয়েই ভবিষ্যতে এগোতে চায় সে | ইতিমধ্যে International Olympiad of Informatics-এ তিন তিনবার মেডেল পেয়েছে সে | সেই সুবাদে MIT-তে বিএসসি করার সুযোগ পেয়েছে | কারণ MIT-র নিয়ম অনুযায়ী প্রথাগত শিক্ষা না থাকলেও অঙ্ক‚ পদার্থবিজ্ঞান এবং কম্পিউটার-এর অলিম্পিয়াডের পদকজয়ীদের এখানে পড়ার বিশেষ সুযোগ দেওয়া হয় |

ফলে ভারতীয় উচ্চশিক্ষার প্রতিষ্ঠানে মালবিকা সুযোগ না পেলেও ( টুয়েলভ উত্তীর্ণ না হওয়ার কারণে ) তাকে ডেকে নিয়েছে মার্কিন প্রতিষ্ঠান | জীবনে বরাবর নম্বর এবং ডিগ্রির থেকে সর্বাঙ্গীন শিক্ষাকে বেশি গুরুত্ব দিয়ে এসেছেন মালবিকার মা | তিনি চান‚ আগামী দিনেও সেটাই মূলমন্ত্র থাকুক মেয়ের কাছে |  

