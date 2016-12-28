দেশ জুড়ে নোট নিয়ে হাহাকার | তার মাঝেই ভগবান রামচন্দ্রকে দেড় লাখ টাকার রুপোর মুকুট দান করলেন এক ভিক্ষাজীবী | চমকপ্রদ এই ঘটনা অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশের বিজয়ওয়াড়ার |

কৃষ্ণা নদীর তীরে এই শহরে সেই কোন ছোট বয়সে চলে এসেছিলেন ইয়েদিরেড্ডি | অধুনা তেলেঙ্গানার নালগোন্ডা থেকে | জীবনধারণের জন্য কী না করেছেন তিনি ! রিক্সা টানা থেকে শুরু করে নানা রকমের ছোটখাটো কাজ | এখন বৃদ্ধ বয়সে তিনি ভিক্ষে করেন | কর্মক্ষমতা কমে যাওয়ায় এটাই তাঁর কাছে উপযুক্ত পেশা বলে মনে হয়েছে |

কিন্তু বেঁচে থাকার জন্য বেশি কিছু লাগে না ৭৫ বছর বয়সী ইয়েদিরেড্ডির | বরং ভিক্ষা করে প্রয়োজনের তুলনায় বেশি টাকাই পেয়ে থাকেন তিনি | তাই বাড়তি টাকা দিয়ে দেন ঈশ্বরের উদ্দেশে | কারণ তিনি মনে করেন‚ এতদিন যে জীবিত আছেন সেটা ঈশ্বরেরই আশীর্বাদ |

মুণ্ডালাম্পাড়ুতে যে কোডান্ডা রামলয়ম মন্দিরে ইয়েদিরেড্ডি ভিক্ষাগ্রহণ করেন‚ সেখানেই রুপোর মুকুট দান করেছেন তিনি | এর আগে সাঁই বাবার বিগ্রহকেও রুপোর মুকুট দান করেছিলেন |

