সানিয়া মির্জাকে সমন | পাঠানো হয়েছে সার্ভিস ট্যাক্স দফতর থেকে | অভিযোগ‚ তিনি সার্ভিস ট্যাক্স ফাঁকি দিয়েছেন | হায়্দ্রাবাদে সার্ভিস ট্যাক্সের মুখ্য কমিশন সুন্দরীর বিরুদ্ধে সমন জারি করেছে  | তাঁকে হাজিরা দিতে বলা হয়েছে আগামী ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি |

তিনি একান্ত হাজিরা দিতে না পারলে কোনও নথিভূক্ত এজেন্টকে দিয়ে পাঠাতে হবে প্রয়োজনীয় নথিপত্র | কিন্তু যদি উপযুক্ত কারণ ছাড়া সানিয়া অনুপস্থিত থাকেন বা এজেন্টকে দিয়ে নথিপত্র না পাঠান‚ তবে তাঁর বিরুদ্ধে উপযুক্ত আইনি পদক্ষেপ গৃহীত হবে |

এ বিষয়ে এখনও অবধি টেনিস সুন্দরীর কোনও বক্তব্য সংবাদমাধ্যমে আসেনি

