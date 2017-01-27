একটা থাম বা স্তম্ভ | শুরু হয়েছে মন্দিরের ছাদ থেকে | তারপর নামছে‚ নামছে | কিন্তু পুরো ভূমি স্পর্শ করল না | তার লেশমাত্র আগে থেমে গেল | কয়েকশো বছর ধরে এভাবেই আছে সে | ঐতিহাসিক মন্দিরের ঝুলন্ত স্তম্ভ হয়ে | ব্যাবিলনের ঝুলন্ত উদ্যানের মতো এ হল প্রাচীন ভারতের রহস্যময় ঝুলন্ত থাম | আছে অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশের লে পক্ষী মন্দিরে |

বহু প্রয়াসেও উদ্ধার করা যায়নি এর রহস্য | ষোড়শ শতকে বিজয়নগর সাম্রাজ্যে নির্মিত এই মন্দিরের অন্যতম আকর্ষণ ঝুলন্ত স্তম্ভ বা হ্যাঙ্গিং পিলার |

দক্ষিণ অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশের অনন্তপুরম জেলায় অতীত-মহিমার নিদর্শন হয়ে‚ কূর্মাশৈলম পাহাড়ের উপর দাঁড়িয়ে আছে লে পক্ষী মন্দির | কথিত‚ কাছিমের মতো দেখতে এই পাহাড়েই রাবণরাজের আক্রমণে পড়ে যান আহত জটায়ু | সীতাকে খুঁজতে বেরিয়ে জটায়ুর দেখা পান রামচন্দ্র | মৃতপ্রায় পাখিকে তিনি বলেন‚ ‘লে পক্ষী‘| তেলুগুতে যার অর্থ‚ পাখি‚ ওঠো | সেই থেকে‚ স্থানের নামও লে পক্ষী |

ষোড়শ শতকে বিজয়নগর সাম্রাজ্যের শাসনে এই মন্দির নির্মাণ করেন বিরূপান্ন এবং বিরান্ন | মন্দিরে ৭০ টি স্তম্ভ আছে | তার মধ্যে একটি ঝুলছে | ছাদ থেকে নীচে নামতে নামতে ভূমির একটু উপরে হঠাৎই থেমে গেছে | ব্রিটিশ বাস্তুবিদরা চেষ্টা করেছিলেন এর রহস্য ভেদের | জানতে চেয়েছিলেন কী করে রক্ষিত হচ্ছে ভারসাম্য | কিন্তু পারেননি | তুঙ্গভদ্রা দিয়ে বহু জল বয়ে গেছে | কিন্তু প্রাচীন এবং মধ্য ভারতের বাস্তুবিদদের প্রযুক্তি এখনও অবধি অধরা | হার মেনেছেন ইওরোপের বিশেষজ্ঞরাও |

এই ঝুলন্ত-থাম ছাড়া লে পক্ষী মন্দিরের অন্যতম আকর্ষণ নন্দীর মূর্তি | ২৭ ফিট x ১৫ ফিটের এই মূর্তি হল ভারতের সবথেকে বড় মনোলিথিক নন্দী | অর্থাৎ একটি পাথর খোদাই করে তৈরি হয়েছে মূর্তিটি | মন্দিরে একাধিক রূপে শিব‚ সঙ্গে ভদ্রকালী এবং গণপতি‚ পূজিত হন | স্থাপত্যের সঙ্গে চোখ ধাঁধিয়ে দেয় মন্দিরের ম্যুরাল এবং ফ্রেস্কো |

