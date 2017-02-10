আটের দশকের শেষ দিকে শৈশব মানেই টিভিতে মালগুডি ডেজ | আর. কে নারায়ণের কালজয়ী অমর সৃষ্টির অনবদ্য টেলিভিশন-রূপ | মূল চরিত্র স্বামীর ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করেছিলেন মঞ্জুনাথ নয়াকের | তখন শিশু অভিনেতা হিসেবে তিনি পরিচিত মুখ | কন্নড় ফিল্ম ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে কাজ করে ফেলেছেন বেশ কিছু ছবিতে | অভিনয় করেছিলেন অমিতাভের অগ্নিপথ-এও |

পরিচালক শঙ্কর নাগের ছবিতেও কাজ করেছিলেন তিনি | পরে শঙ্কর যখন মালগুডি ডেজ টেলি সিরিয়াল করলেন‚ তখন মঞ্জুকেই বেছে নিয়েছিলেন | তখন মঞ্জু জানতেন না তিনি কোন বিখ্যাত ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করতে চলেছেন | পরে অনুভব করেছেন তিনি কতটা ভাগ্যবান | স্রষ্টা নিজে বলেছিলেন তিনি স্বামীকে যেমন কল্পনায় ভেবেছেন‚ মঞ্জু ঠিক তেমনি |

মালগুডি ডেজ-এর শ্যুটিং হয়েছিল কর্নাটকের শিমোগায় | দূরদর্শনে সম্প্রচারিত হয়েছিল তিরিশ বছর আগে | সেদিনের বালক মঞ্জু আজ নিজেই সাত বছরের ছেলের বাবা | অভিনয় নয় | পেশা করেছেন জনসংযোগকে | ব্যাঙ্গালোরে একটি পি আর ফার্মে কর্মরত | আর কে নারায়ণনের বাকি লেখা পড়লেও কোনওদিন পড়েননি স্বামী অ্যান্ড হিজ ফ্রেন্ডজ | নিজের সুখস্মৃতিকে নষ্ট করতে চাননি |

স্বামীর দুই বন্ধু মণি আর রাজমের ভূমিকায় যাঁরা অভিনয় করেছিলেন তাঁরাও আজ ভিন্ন পেশায় প্রতিষ্ঠিত যুবক | বছর দুয়েক আগে আড্ডা দিতে এক জায়গায় জড়ো হয়েছিলেন তাঁরা | মালগুডি ডেজ বলে তাঁদের ছবি ভাইরাল হয়েছিল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় |

২০০১ সালে চলে গেছেন নবতিপর নারায়ণ | রেখে গেছেন কল্পলোকের মালগুডি বা মালগুড়ি | যেখানে আটকে আছে আমাদের সব্বার শৈশব | সেখানে স্বামী আর তার বন্ধুরা এখনও আমাদের জন্য অপেক্ষা করে থাকে | কল্পনার তো আর বয়স বাড়ে না |

