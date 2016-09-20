গোয়ালঘরে ঢুকে চমকে উঠলেন স্ট্যান ম্যাককাবিন | তার পোষা গাভী প্রসব করেছে এক অদ্ভুতদর্শন বাছুর | শাবকটির দেহে দুটি মুখ ! মাথা একটি | কিন্তু দুটি মুখে চারটি চোখ ! স্ত্রী শাবকটির নামকরণ করা হয়েছে লাকি |আমেরিকার কেন্টাকির টেলর কাউন্টিতে |

চারটি চোখ নিয়ে জন্ম হলেও লাকি দেখতে পায় দুটি চোখে | চতুর্থ চোখটি আবার লোমে ঢাকা | বাইরে থেকে তাকে দেখলে মনে হয় তেচোখো বাছুর | অবশ্য খাওয়ার সময় সে খেতে পারে দুটি মুখ দিয়েই |

একে দৃষ্টিশক্তির সমস্যা | তার উপর পায়ে দুর্বলতা | ফলে লাকি ঠিক করে হাঁটতে পারে না | তাকে ধরে থাকতে হয় | তারপরে অল্প অল্প হাঁটতে পারে | এছাড়া আর কোনও সমস্যা নেই |

লাকিকে নিয়ে স্থানীয় পশু চিকিৎসকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেছেন ম্যাককাবিন | কিন্তু বাছুরটি কতদিন জীবিত থাকবে সে বিষয়ে চিকিৎসকরা সন্দিগ্ধ | সে যে জন্মের পরে এতদিন সুস্থ রয়েছে তাতেই বিস্মিত চিকিৎসকরা | বলছেন‚ এটা চিকিৎসাশাস্ত্রে মিরাক্যল |

