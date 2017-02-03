দেড় বছর হলো ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে ওঁদের | তারপর থেকে দুজনে যতটা পারেন একে অপরকে এড়িয়ে চলার চেষ্টা করেন | আর দৈবাৎ যদি মুখোমুখি হয়ে যান তাহলে একে অপরকে না চেনার ভান করে সেখান থেকে সরে যান | আমরা বলছি সোনাক্ষী সিনহা এবং অর্জুন কাপুরের কথা |

সম্প্রতি দুজনেই উপস্থিত ছিলেন ল্যাকমে ফ্যাশন উইকে | কিন্তু দুজনেই দুজনকে সম্পূর্ণ উপেক্ষা করলেন | সোনাক্ষীকে দেখা গেল বরুণ ধাওয়ানের সঙ্গে গল্প করে সময় কাটাতে | অন্যদিকে অর্জুন ডিজাইনার কুণাল রাওয়ালের সঙ্গে দূরে বসে রইলেন |

অবশ্য এটাই প্রথমবার নয় যখন দুজনে দুজনকে উপেক্ষা করলেন | গত বছর একতা কাপুরের দিওয়ালি পার্টিতে নিমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন দুজনে | সোনাকে দেখা যায় বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে আড্ডা মারতে | কিন্তু যে মুহূর্তে অর্জুন পার্টিতে আসেন সোনাক্ষী তড়িঘড়ি সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে যান |

