উত্তর ও মধ্য ছত্তিশগড়ের দলিত সম্প্রদায়ের মানুষ তাঁরা‚ রামানামী সমাজের অংশ | যৌবনে পা রাখতে না রাখতেই সর্ব অঙ্গে লিখে নিতে হয় রাম নাম | ১৯ শতকে জন্ম হয় এই সমাজের | দলিত বা ছোট জাত বলে মন্দিরে প্রবেশাধিকার ছিল না তাঁদের | উচ্চ বর্ণ ও গোত্রের মানুষ তাঁদের ছায়া দেখলেও এড়িয়ে চলত | তারই প্রতিবাদে নিজেদের সারা শরীরে রামের নাম ট্যাটু করা শুরু করেন তাঁরা |

ওঁরা ধর্মগুরু পরশুরাম ছিলেন নিচু জাতেরই একজন সামান্য শ্রমিক | একবার কুষ্ঠ হওয়ায় গ্রাম থেকে বের করে দেওয়া হয় তাঁকে | জঙ্গলের মধ্যে এক সন্ন্যাসীর দেখা পান তিনি | তিনি বলেন শুধু রাম নাম করতে | তাঁর আদেশ অক্ষরে অক্ষরে পালন করেন পরশুরাম | শুধু রাম নামের দৌলতে একরাতেই সেরে ওঠেন তিনি | শরীর থেকে দূর হয়ে যায় সব ক্ষত | সেই থেকে রাম ভজন আর সর্বাঙ্গে রাম নাম ধারণ করা – পরশুরামের নেতৃত্বে জন্ম নেয় রামনামী সমাজ |

১৯২০ নাগাদ দেহ রাখেন পরশুরাম | তখন রামনামী সমাজের সদস্য সংখ্যা ছিল প্রায় ৪০ হাজার | ওঁদের বিশ্বাস ছিল জাতপাতের ভেদাভেদের প্রতিবাদ হবে ভক্তির রাস্তা ধরে | রামচরিতমানসের রামভজন বুকে আংকড়ে শুরু হয় সেই বিশাল আন্দোলন | আজ রামনামীরা যথেষ্ট প্রতিষ্ঠিত এক সম্প্রদায় | সারা অঙ্গে রাম নাম ট্যাটু করা মুষ্টিমেয় কিছু সদস্যই এখন বেঁচে আছেন | ট্যাটু এখন আর বাধ্যতামূলক নয়‚ রামভজনই সার |

