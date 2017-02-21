মেয়ের বিয়েতে বাথরুম উপহার দিলেন সৌদির রাজা আবদুল্লাহ | এবং সেই বাথরুমের শুরু থেকে শেষ পুরোটাই নিখাদ সোনায় মোড়া | দরজা‚ মেঝে‚ ছাদ‚ বেসিন‚ কমোড‚ জলের কল; আপাদমস্তক সোনায় ঢাকা এই বাথরুমের |

যে বিয়েতে উপহার এরকম হয়‚ সেই বিয়েতে কনের পোশাক কীরকম হয় ? সৌদি রাজার মেয়ে বিয়েতে পরেছিল সোনার পোশাক | সেটাও পিরামিড-আকৃতির | বিয়ের কনে‚ সৌদি রাজকন্যাকে দেখতে লাগছিল যেন‚ প্রাচীন মিশরের ফারাও-এর রানি | পোশাকের দাম ১৮০ কোটি টাকা | এই বিয়েতে খরচ হয়েছে ৩০ মিলিয়ন ডলার | 

এত সবকিছুর পরেও রাজা আবদুল্লাহর মেয়ের বিয়ে হল এমন এক যুবকের সঙ্গে‚ যাঁর ইতিমধ্যেই ১১ জন স্ত্রী আছেন এবং সব পক্ষ মিলিয়ে ১৬ জন সন্তানের বাবা তিনি |

