একপাশে শোক বিলাপ হরিধ্বনি | অন্যপাশে বাচ্চাদের ক্রিকেট কলরব | এই পরিবেশেই অভ্যস্ত বেনারসের মুক্তি ভবন | এটাই এখানে দস্তুর | কারণ এই ধর্মশালায় অতিথিরা মরতে আসেন ! ভারতের নানা প্রান্ত থেকে ভিড় করেন বৃদ্ধ বৃদ্ধারা | সঙ্গে বাড়ির লোক | লক্ষ্য‚ মৃত্যুপথযাত্রীরা যেন মোক্ষ লাভ করেন | মুক্তি পান যেন জন্ম মৃত্যুর চক্র থেকে |

অতীতের সন্ন্যাস বা অন্তর্জলি যাত্রার আধুনিক রূপ এই মুক্তি ভবন | আছে ১২ টি ঘর | মন্দির এবং পুরোহিতদের থাকবার জায়গা | থাকার মেয়াদ দু সপ্তাহ | তার মধ্যে পরপারের ডাক এলে ভাল | নইলে জায়্গা ছেড়ে দিতে হবে অন্য মোক্ষপ্রার্থীদের |

গত ৪৪ বছর ধরে ধর্মশালার ম্যানেজার ভৈরবীনাথ শুক্লা | তিনি নাকি বৃদ্ধ বৃদ্ধাকে দেখে বোঝেন কার অন্তিম কাল কখন ঘনাবে | তাই তিনি চাইলে বোর্ডারদের থাকার মেয়াদ বাড়াতে পারেন দু সপ্তাহের বেশি |

ধর্মশালার চত্বরেই বাস তাঁর পরিবারের | পরিবারের সদস্যরা‚ এমনকী শিশুরাও অভ্যস্ত হয়ে গেছে অন্য পরিবারের মৃত্যুশোকের সাক্ষী থাকতে | তার মধ্যেই হৈ হৈ করে চলে খেলাধূলা |

কাশীতে বাবা বিশ্বনাথের চরণে মৃত্যুলাভের বা মোক্ষলাভের সুযোগ করে দিচ্ছেন তাঁরা | তাই মুক্তি ভবন কর্তৃপক্ষ মনে করেন তাঁরা পুণ্যলাভ করছেন |

