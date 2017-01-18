১২১ বছর আগে যখন জার্মান বিজ্ঞানী উইলহেল্ম রন্টজেন অন্তর্ভেদী রশ্মি আবিষ্কার করেছিলেন তখন বেশিরভাগ লোক দেখেছিল সন্দেহের চোখে | বিশ্বাসের এতই অভাব ছিল যে রশ্মির নাম হয়ে যায় X Ray | নামকরণের অভাবে কপালে জোটে X-Y-Z-এর X-ই | কিন্তু সেটাই পরে এক্স ফ্যাক্টর হয়ে দাঁড়াল | এতটাই‚ যে আবিষ্কারের ৬ বছর পরে পদার্থবিদ্যায় প্রথম নোবেল পুরস্কার পেলেন উইলহেল্ম |

সেই এক্স ফ্যাক্টর এবার নাতালিয়া দেমকিনার দু চোখে | ডাকনাম নাতাশাতেই বেশি পরিচিত তিনি | তাঁর চোখে নাকি আছে রঞ্জন রশ্মি | তিনি মানুষের দিকে তাকালে দেখতে পান তাঁর অস্থি মজ্জা সব ভেদ করে | রাশিয়ার সারানস্ক-এর এই বাসিন্দাকে নিয়ে হৈহৈ পড়ে যায় বিশ্ব জুড়ে | তৈরি হয়ে যায় তথ্যচিত্রও |

নাতাশা নাকি এতই অব্যর্থ ভাবে বলতেন‚ অধিকাংশ সময়ে যা নিখুঁত হতো চিকিৎসকদের রোগ নিরীক্ষণ থেকেও | দলে দলে রোগীর ভিড় জমল তাঁর কাছে | যুক্তিবাদীর বললেন‚ নাতাশার কোনও অত্যাশ্চর্য ক্ষমতা নেই | তিনি মাইন্ড রিডিং করে থাকেন মাত্র | যেমন করে ভবিষ্যদ্বাণী করেন জ্যোতিষীরা |

করা হল বহু পরীক্ষা নিরীক্ষা | কেটে গেছে এক যুগ | কিন্তু এখনও জানা যায়নি এই রাশিয়ান নারীর অন্তর্ভেদী দৃষ্টি-র রহস্য |

অবশ্য বিবাহিত বাঙালি পুরুষ বলে থাকে‚ স্ত্রী মাত্রই অন্তর্ভেদী দৃষ্টির অধিকারিণী !

