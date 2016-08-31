জন্মদিনে স্বামী দিলেন ল্যাম্বরগিনি | মূল্য ৫ কোটি টাকা | স্ত্রী নিয়ে বেরোলেন হাওয়া খেতে | প্রথম দিনই ধাক্কা এক অটোতে ! এভাবেই মহার্ঘ্য নতুন গাড়ি নিয়ে ফাঁসলেন মহারাষ্ট্রের বিজেপি বিধায়ক নরেন্দ্র মেহতার স্ত্রী সুমন মেহতা | মুম্বইয়ের শহরতলিতে |

তবে স্বামী যখন বিধায়ক‚ স্ত্রীর কপালে তো আর আমজনতার মতো দুর্গতি নাচবে না‚ সে তো স্বাভাবিক | দুর্ঘটনা ঘটেছে কদিন আগে | এতদিনে তা প্রকাশ্যে এসেছে | কারণ দুর্ঘটনার এক ভিডিও ক্লিপিং আপলোডেড হয়েছে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় | নরেন্দ্র মেহতা স্বীকার করেছেন ওই গাড়ি তাঁরই | তবে তাঁর দাবি‚ ভিডিওটি অযথা ফাস্ট ফরোয়ার্ড করে দেখানো হয়েছে | গাড়িটি শুধু অটো স্পর্শ করেছে মাত্র | অটোর কোনও ক্ষয়ক্ষতি বা প্রাণহানি হয়নি |

জানা গিয়েছে সুমন মেহতার বিরুদ্ধে কোনও মামলাও দায়ের করা হয়নি | শোনা যাচ্ছে‚ মোটা অর্থের বিনিময়ে বন্ধ করা হয়েছে অটোচালকের মুখ |

