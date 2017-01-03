সারদার মতো রোজ ভ্যালির অর্থজালও যে বহুদূর বিস্তৃত সে বিষয়ে গোয়েন্দারা নিশ্চিত | সিঙ্গাপুরের একাধিক তথ্যপ্রযুক্তি সংস্থা এবং হোটেলে রোজভ্যালির টাকা লগ্নি হয়েছে | অভিযোগ‚ অভিনেতা তথা তৃণমূল সাংসদ তাপস পাল নাকি সেই টাকা নিজের হাতে তুলে দিয়েছেন টালিগঞ্জের এক জনপ্রিয় নায়িকার স্বামীর হাতে | তারপর তাঁর মাধ্যমে তা চলে গেছে সিঙ্গাপুর | এছাড়াও এই কাজে সাহায্য করেছেন গৌতম কুণ্ডু ঘনিষ্ঠ টালিগঞ্জের আরও নায়িকা | সবার উপর নজর রাখছেন গোয়েন্দারা |

তাপস পালের মামলার তদন্তকারী অফিসাররা জেরা করছেন সাংসদ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়কেও | অভিযোগ‚ সুদীপ এবং তাঁর স্ত্রী নয়না সাহায্য করেছেন রোজ ভ্যালির ব্যবসা সম্প্রসারণে | রোজ ভ্যালির টাকায় বিদেশ ভ্রমণও করেছেন দুজনে | একাধিকবার দু পক্ষের মধ্যে আর্থিক লেনদেন হয়েছে বলে অভিযোগ | সুদীপের এক আত্মীয় মোটা বেতনে রোজ ভ্যালিতে চাকরি করতেন বলেও জানা গিয়েছে |

অন্যদিকে তাপস পাল শুধু একা নন | এই সাংসদের পরিবারের বাকি সদস্যও রোজ ভ্যালি দ্বারা উপকৃত | তাপস নিজে রোজ ভ্যালির দুটি সংস্থার ডিরেক্টর | তাঁর স্ত্রী নন্দিনী রোজ ভ্যালির টেলিভিশন চ্যানেলের একটি অনুষ্ঠানের প্রযোজক | তাপস পালের মেয়ে সোহিনী রোজ ভ্যালির এক সংস্থার এইচ আর এক্সিকিউটিভ | আবার ক্রেতা সুরক্ষা মন্ত্রী সাধন পাণ্ডের মেয়ে শ্রেয়া পাণ্ডে রোজ ভ্যালির সব অফিসে ইন্টেরিয়র ডেকরেশনের কাজের বরাত পেতেন বলে জানা গিয়েছে |

