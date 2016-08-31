২০০৬ সালে সিঙ্গুরে তৎকালীন বাম সরকারের শাসনে করা জমি অধিগ্রহণ খারিজ করে দিয়েছে দেশের শীর্ষ আদালত। বিচারপতি ভি গোপাল গৌড়া এবং অরুণ মিশ্রর বেঞ্চ আজ এই নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বুধবার | সুপ্রিম কোর্টের নির্দেশ, অবিলম্বে রাজ্য সরকারকে জমির দখল নিতে হবে। বারো সপ্তাহের মধ্যে কৃষকদের ফিরিয়ে দিতে হবে সেই অধিগৃহীত জমি । তবে যেসব কৃষকরা ক্ষতিপূরণ পেয়েছিলেন, সেই ক্ষতিপূরণের টাকা তাদের ফিরিয়ে দিতে হবে না । আর যারা ক্ষতিপূরণ পাননি তাদেরও টাকা দিয়ে দিতে হবে । মোট আটটি কারণে জমি অধিগ্রহণ খারিজ হয়ে যায় । মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় এদিন বলেন‚ এই রায় মা-মাটি-মানুষের জয় | সিঙ্গুরে পালিত হবে বিজয় উৎসব |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 70
Radhika Apte on her nude scene

0 152