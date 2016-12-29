এ বছরটা যেন ছিল তারকাদের সন্তানসুখ লাভের বছর | বিনোদন এবং ক্রীড়া দুনিয়ার অনেকেই বাবা মা হয়েছেন এ বছরে | সেলেব-সন্তানদের ছবির ভিড় ইনস্টাগ্র্যামে | এ বার সেখানে এল হিনায়া হির প্লাহার ছবি | হরভজন সিং-এর পাঁচ মাসের কন্যা |

স্ত্রী গীতা বসরা এবং মেয়ে হিনায়াকে নিয়ে অমৃতসরের স্বর্ণমন্দির দর্শনে গিয়েছিলেন ভাজ্জি | তিনজনের পরনেই নীল রঙের পোশাক | মন্দির দর্শনের পরে সেই ছবি পোস্ট করেছিলেন গীতা | হরভজনের কোলে ফুটফুটে হিনায়াকে দেখে তো সবাই উচ্ছ্বসিত |

এর আগেও মেয়ের একটি ছবি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় দিয়েছিলেন গীতা-হরভজন | তবে সেটায় তার মুখ দেখা যাচ্ছিল না | স্বর্ণমন্দির প্রাঙ্গণে হিনায়ার নিষ্পাপ মুখ দেখে নেটিজেনদের আলোচনা‚ কার মতো দেখতে হল সে ? ক্রিকেটার বাবা ? নাকি অভিনেত্রী মায়ের মতো ? প্রসঙ্গত মেয়ের জন্য গীতা এখন কয়েকদিন কাজ থেকে বিরতি নিয়েছেন |  

