১৬৪০ | ইওরোপের বিভিন্ন প্রান্ত থেকে দলে দলে মানুষ পা রাখছে আমেরিকায় | আশ্রয়ের খোঁজে | ধর্মীয় স্বাধীনতা বজায় রাখতে | সেরকম একদল মানুষ বসতি করলেন ম্যাসাচুসেটস-এ | তাঁরা শুরু করলেন ওল্ড টেস্টামেন্ট থেকে অনুবাদ |

সেই পিউরিটান গোষ্ঠীর হাতে হিব্রু থেকে সাবেক ইংরেজিতে অনূদিত হল বাইবেলের Psalms বা সালম্জ | মূলত প্রার্থনাই থাকে বাইবেলের এই অংশে | যার অধিকাংশই ডেভিডের নামে | মধ্যযুগে অনূদিত এই ধর্মীয় বই-এর নাম রাখা হল The Bay Psalms Book |

হিসেব মতো এটাই আজকের আমেরিকায় ছাপা প্রথম বই | এত যুগ বাদে, বছর চারেক আগে, সেই আদি মার্কিন বই উঠেছিল নিউ ইয়র্কে সদবির নিলামে | হাতুড়ির ঘায়ে যার দাম শুরু হল ৬ মিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার দিয়ে | বেশি ক্ষণ চলল না দরাদরি | মাত্র পাঁচ মিনিটের মধ্যে প্রায় ৪০০ বছরের পুরনো এই বই বিক্রি হয়ে গেল ১৪ মিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারে | তৎকালীন বাজারদর অনুযায়ী ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় প্রায় ৮৮ কোটি টাকা |

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় বসে টেলিফোনে দর হেঁকে এই বই কিনে নেন মার্কিন ধনকুবের ডেভিড রুবেনস্টাইন | আদি বিবলিক্যাল সালম্জ-এর গুরুত্ব ইহুদিদের কাছেও অপরিসীম |

হলুদ হয়ে যাওয়া এই প্রাচীন পুঁথি তৈরি করেছে নতুন রেকর্ড | এটাই এখনও অবধি পৃথিবীর ইতিহাসে সবথেকে বেশি দামে বিক্রি হওয়া বই | এর আগে এই রেকর্ড ছিল জন জেমস অডোবানের লেখা ‘বার্ড অফ আমেরিকা’-র একটি কপির | সদবির নিলামে যার দাম উঠেছিল সাড়ে এগারো মিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার |

