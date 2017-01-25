দিন হলো শুরু হয়েছে সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিকের শ্যুটিং | সঞ্জু বাবার চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে রণবীর কাপুরকে আর ছবি পরিচালনা করছেন রাজকুমার হিরানি | ইতিমধ্যেই বহুবার রাজকুমার হিরানি এবং রণবীর কাপুরকে এই প্রশ্নের মুখে পরতে হয়েছে যে এত বড় বড় ব্যক্তি থাকতে হঠাৎ সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিক কেন? এর উত্তরে রণবীর জানিয়েছেন সঞ্জয় ঠিক যেমনভাবে জীবন কাটিয়েছেন তাই রুপোলি পর্দায় দেখানো হবে | কোনমতেই ওঁর জীবন অতিরঞ্জিত করে দেখানো হবে না | আর এই বায়োপিক থেকে তরুণ-তরুণীরা একটা দৃঢ় বার্তা পাবে |

রণবীর জানিয়েছেন রাজকুমার হিরানির বানানো এই বায়োপিক থেকে সবাই শিক্ষা পাবে | মানুষের দোষ ত্রুটি দেখানো হবে এই ছবিতে | বাবা-ছেলের ইমোশানল জার্নি‚ বেস্ট ফ্রেন্ডের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক এবং যে সব মহিলাদের সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্ক হয়েছে সবই দেখানো হবে | এই ছবি একই সঙ্গে ভীষণ আবেগপ্রবণ এবং মজাদার‚ অনেক দৃশ্য চোখে জলও এনে দেবে | তরুণ প্রজন্মের ওঁর ভুল থেকে অনেক কিছু শেখার আছে |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন সঞ্জয় ওঁর জীবন যেমন চেয়েছেন তেমন করে কাটিয়েছেন | নিজের সব দোষ স্বীকার করেছেন | এর জন্য যথেষ্ট শাস্তি পেয়েছেন | উনি জীবনে অনেক কিছু সহ্য করেছেন | ছবি প্রেমিয়ারের আগে মায়ের ( নার্গিস দত্ত ) মৃত্যু‚ মাদক সেবন‚ একজন আতঙ্কবাদী হিসেবে চিহ্নিত হওয়া‚ একের পর এক অসফল বিয়ে | আমরা কোনভাবেই সঞ্জয় দত্তকে এই ছবিতে হিরো হিসেবে দেখাবো না | উনি যেমন তাই দেখানো হবে |

সঞ্জয়ের বায়োপিকে রণবীর ছাড়াও আছেন পরেশ রাওয়াল‚ দিয়া মির্জা এবং সোনম কাপুর | এছাড়াও অনুষ্কা শর্মাকে একটা ছোট চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে | এই ছবি চলতি বছরের ক্রিসমাসের সময় মুক্তি পাবে |

