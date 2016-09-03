রাজেশ খানা ও ডিম্পল কাপাডিয়ার ছোট মেয়ে রিঙ্কি খান্নার কথা প্রায় ভুলে যেতে বসেছি আমরা | আরে সেই যে মুসু মুসু হাসি দেই মালাই লাই গানটা মনে করুন‚ তাহলেই মনে পড়ে যাবে | দিদি টুইঙ্কল যেমন এখনো মাঝে মাঝেই অক্ষয় কুমারের ঘরনী হওয়ার দরুণ খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে আসেন‚  রিঙ্কি কোথায় এবং কী করছেন সেই ব্যাপারে আমরা কোনো খোঁজই রাখি না | আজকে দেখে নেবো কেমন দেখতে হয়েছে এই অভিনেত্রীকে এবং একই সঙ্গে জানবো কোথায় থাকেন বা এখন কী করেন উনি |

1রিঙ্কি ১৯৯৯ সালে বলিউডে পা রাখেন‚ ওঁর প্রথম মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি প্যায়ার মে কভি কভি | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে ছিলেন দিনো মোরিয়া | তাছাড়া এই ছবির জন্য উনি জি সিনে অ্যাওয়ার্ড পান সেরা ফিমেল ডেব্যু হিসেবে | এছাড়াও ওঁকে জিস দেশ মে গঙ্গা বহতি হ্যায় এবং ঝঙ্কার বিটস -এর মতো ছবিতে অভিনয় করার জন্য মনে রাখবেন সিনেমাপ্রেমীরা |

4রিঙ্কির আসল নাম কিন্তু রিঙ্কল | বলিউডে পা রাখার পর উনি তা পাল্টে রিঙ্কি করে নেন | ওঁকে শেষ দেখা যায় করিনা কাপুর অভিনীত ২০০২ এর চামেলি ছবিতে | এর একবছর পর উনি অভিনয় জগৎ থেকে বিদায় নেন এবং  উনি ওঁর শিল্পপতি বয়ফ্রেন্ড সমীর শরনের সঙ্গে বিয়ে করে নেন |

rinke-marriageবিয়ের পর রিঙ্কি ইউ কে চলে যান | ২০০৪ সালে ওঁর একটি কন্যা সন্তান জন্মায় | এরপর ২০১৩ সালে হয় ওঁর দ্বিতীয় সন্তান‚ এইবার পুত্র |

3আপাতত উনি এখন চুটিয়ে ঘর সংসার করছেন | তবে একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন যদি কোন ভালো ছবির অফার পান তাহলে উনি আবার রুপোলি পর্দায় ফিরে আসতে আগ্রহী |

