এক নয় | একাধিক রত্নের আকর ছায়া দেবী | লখনৌয়ের বাসিন্দা এই নিরক্ষর রমণী যেন অভিধানে রত্নগর্ভা কথাটির সমার্থক |

গৃহবধূ ছায়া দেবীর স্বামী তেজ বাহাদুরও অক্ষরজ্ঞানহীন | তিনি পেশায় জনমজুর | তাঁদের তিনজন সন্তান | তাঁদের কাছে হার মেনে যাবে নামীদামী রত্নের ঔজ্জ্বল্যও |

তিন ছেলেমেয়ের মধ্যে সবথেকে বড় শৈলেন্দ্র | দেশের মধ্যে কনিষ্ঠতম হিসেবে কম্পিউটার সায়েন্সে স্নাতক হন | মাত্র ১৪ বছর বয়সে বিসিএ করে ২০০৭ সালে | এখন এমবিএ করছেন ব্যাঙ্গালোরে |

শৈলেন্দ্রর থেকে সাত বছরের ছোট সুষমা | মাত্র সাত বছর বয়সে পাশ করে ম্যাট্রিকুলেশন | এখন সে ১৭ বছরের কিশোরী | মাইক্রোবায়োলজিতে পিএইচডি করছে বাবাসাহেব ভীমরাও অম্বেদকর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে | ম্যাট্রিকুলেশন থেকে পিএইচডি‚ সব ক্ষেত্রেই সে দেশের মধ্যে কনিষ্ঠতম হিসেবে ওই কোর্সের ছাত্রী ছিল | প্রতি বারই জায়গা করে নিয়েছে রেকর্ড বইয়ে |

তিন ভাইবোনের মধ্যে সবথেকে ছোট অনন্যা | গত বছর সে প্রথম স্কুলে ভর্তি হয়েছে | তখন অনন্যার বয়স ছিল ৪ বছর | কোন শ্রেণীতে ভর্তি হয়েছে জানেন ? একেবারে সরাসরি নবম শ্রেণীতে |

একই পরিবারে তিন তিনজন বিস্ময় শিশু বিরল | তেজ বাহাদুর মনে করেন এ আশ্চর্য ঘটনা দেবী সরস্বতীর আশীর্বাদ ছাড়া আর কিছু নয় | এমনও হয়েছে তেজ বাহাদুর সাফাইকর্মীর কাজ করছেন এক কলেজে | সেখানে তখন ছাত্রী তাঁর মেয়ে সুষমা | অপমানিত নন | এতে বরং গর্বিত হয়েছেন তিনি | জীবনের এই পট পরিবর্তনে তুষ্ট হয়েছে তাঁর শ্লাঘা |

