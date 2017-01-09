যাক ! সব গুজবের অবসান ঘটলো শেষমেশ ! আমরা বলছি ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চনের সঙ্গে ওঁর শ্বশুর অমিতাভ বচ্চন এবং শাশুড়ি জয়া বচ্চনের সম্পর্কের কথা | বলিউডের এই ফার্স্ট ফ্যামেলি দিন কয়েক আগে রণবীর কাপুরের সঙ্গে অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবিতে ঐশ্বর্যের ঘনিষ্ঠ দৃশ্যের কারণে বিতর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়ে | শোনা গিয়েছিল তখন থেকেই নাকি বহুরানির ওপর বেশ রেগে ছিলেন অমিতাভ‚ জয়া | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি অনুষ্ঠিত স্টারডাস্ট অ্যাওয়ার্ড অনুষ্ঠানে কিন্তু সম্পূর্ণ অন্য ছবি দেখা গেল | ঐশ্বর্য‚ অমিতাভ আর জয়ার মধ্যে সম্পর্ক যে ঠিক কী রকম তা ধরা পড়লো এই অ্যাওয়ার্ড শোয়ের ফ্রেমবন্দি কয়েকটি মুহূর্ত থেকে | ওই ছবি ঐশ্বর্যের ফ্যান পেজে পোস্ট করা হয় | আর তা নিমেষের মধ্যে ভাইরালও হয়ে যায় | অ্যাশের ভক্তরা এই মিষ্টি স্মরণীর মুহূর্তের কথা বহুদিন অবধি মনে রাখবে |

ঐশ্বর্য শরবজিৎ ছবির জন্য আইকনিক পারফর্মেন্স অফ দ্য ইয়ার অ্যাওয়ার্ড পান  | পুরস্কার নিতে যাওয়ার আগে দেখা গেল অ্যাশ‚ জয়ার কাঁধে মাথা রেখে জড়িয়ে ধরছেন ওঁকে | আর জয়া মুখে স্নেহমাখা হাসি নিয়ে তাকিয়ে আছেন পুত্রবধূর দিকে | এর থেকেই আন্দাজ করা যায় শাশুড়ি-বউমার সম্পর্ক ঠিক কী |

এখানেই শেষ নয় ঐশ্বর্যের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন অমিতাভ | আর সেই পুরস্কার হাতে তুলে নেওয়ার আগে অমিতাভের পা ছুঁয়ে প্রণাম করতে দেখা গেল ঐশ্বর্যকে |

ওঁদের ফ্রেমবন্দী ছবি গুলো দেখার পর অন্তত যারা গুজব রটিয়ে ছিলেন যে বচ্চন বহুর সঙ্গে অমিতাভ ও জয়ার সম্পর্ক খারাপ তাদের মুখ কিছুদিনের জন্য হলেও বন্ধ হবে !

NO COMMENTS

fourteen − 1 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 0

0 35