আলিয়া ভট্ট ও বরুণ ধাওয়ানের পরবর্তী ছবি বদ্রীনাথ কী দুলহনিয়া ‘-র গান তম্মা তম্মা এগেন সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে | ১৯৯০ সালে মাধুরী দীক্ষিত ও সঞ্জয় দত্ত অভিনীত থানেদার ছবির সুপারহিট গান তম্মা তম্মা লোগে ‘-এর রিমেক এই নতুন গানটা | মুক্তি পাওয়ার মাত্র দুদিনের মাথায় এই গান চারিদিকে সাড়া ফেলে দিয়েছে | কিন্তু তাতে কী হয়েছে‚ একজন মোটেই খুশি নন | তিনি হলেন বি-টাউনের মাস্টারজি‚ কোরিওগ্রাফার সরোজ খান |

আসলে অরিজানাল গানের কোরিওগ্রাফার ছিলেন সরোজ | কিন্তু এইবার ওঁকে দিয়ে কোরিওগ্রাফি না করিয়ে মধুরী দীক্ষিতকে সেই দায়িত্ব দেওয়া হয় | আর এতেই দুঃখ পেয়েছেন উনি | এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেন হয়তো ওরা মনে করেছে আমার বয়স বেড়ে গেছে‚ আর মাধুরী দীক্ষিতের বাড়ে নি তাই আমার বদলে ওঁকে দিয়ে কোরিওগ্রাফি করিয়েছে |

একই সঙ্গে সরোজ খান ১৯৯০ সালের মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত গানের কোরিওগ্রাফি সংক্রান্ত অভিজ্ঞতা শেয়ার করেছেন | ওঁর কথায় আমি ছবির নির্মাতাদের জানিয়েছিলাম সঞ্জয়কে ট্রেন করতে এক মাস সময় লাগবে আমার | ওঁরা তাতে রাজি হয়ে যায় | আমার অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্টরা অন্য সেটে গিয়ে রোজ রিহার্সাল করতো ওর সঙ্গে |

কিন্তু এখন অবধি আলিয়া আর বরুণের নতুন গানটা দেখেছেন কি উনি ? সরোজ কে এই প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন না‚ আমি এখনো দেখি নি | তাই আমার কমেন্ট করা উচিত নয় | তবে বরুণ খুব ভালো ড্যান্সার তাই ও ভালো করবে | কিন্তু আলিয়াকে নিয়ে আমার সন্দেহ আছে | ও মাধুরীর মতো একজন ড্যান্সারকে হয়তো ছাড়িয়ে যেতে পারবে না | তবে যাই হোক না কেন এটা আলিয়ার জন্য বড় সম্মান |

