১১৮ বছর ধরে বন্দি এক বটগাছ | সর্বাঙ্গে বাঁধা রয়েছে শিকল দিয়ে | এভাবেই বন্দি হয়ে সে দাঁড়িয়ে আছে পাকিস্তানের লান্ডি কোটাল এলাকায় | আফগানিস্তান আর পাকিস্তানের সীমানায়‚ খাইবার পাস-এর পশ্চিম রেঞ্জে | তার গায়ে সাইনবোর্ডে লেখা I Am Under Arrest |

ঘটনার সূত্রপাত ১৮৯৮ সালে | ব্রিটিশ শাসন তখন মধ্যগগনে | এক সেনা অফিসার জেমস স্কুইড নেশাগ্রস্ত অবস্থায় ঈষৎ টলমল পায়ে হাঁটছিলেন | হঠাৎ তাঁর মনে হল বটগাছ যেন তাঁর দিকে মার্চ করে এগিয়ে আসছে | সঙ্গে সঙ্গে হুকুম দিলেন সার্জেন্টকে—Arrest That !

অতঃপর পালিত হল হুকুম | এবং সেই থেকে গ্রেফতার হয়ে দণ্ডায়মান এই বটবৃক্ষ |

বিশেষজ্ঞরা মনে করেন‚ এর উদ্দেশ্য ছিল পাক-আফগান সীমায় উপজাতিদের ভীতি প্রদর্শন | কিন্তু তাই বলে ১১৮ বছর ধরে বটগাছকে শিকল দিয়ে বেঁধে রাখার কী কারণ‚ কেউ জানে না |

সেই রামও নেই | সেই অযোধ্যাও নেই | কিন্তু বটগাছ বন্দি শিকলে |

