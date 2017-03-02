তাঁর গাড়িশালে কয়েকশো দুর্মূল্য গাড়ির মধ্যে এতদিন ছিল না এটা | এ বার এল | ৩ কোটিরও বেশি দাম দিয়ে মার্সিডিজ মে ব্যাক কিনলেন ব্যাঙ্গালোরের সেলেব্রিটি নাপিত রমেশ বাবু | এখনও অবধি ব্যাঙ্গালোরে এই গাড়ি আছে বিজয় মালিয়ার এবং এক ব্যবসায়ীর | রমেশ তৃতীয় ব্যক্তি হিসেবে এই শহরে মেব্যাকের মালিক হলেন |

রমেশের বাবা ছিলেন নাপিত | নিদারুণ দারিদ্র্যে কেটেছে শৈশব | বাবাকে হারান ছোটবেলায় | শেষে সংসারের হাল ধরতে‚ মায়ের পাশে দাঁড়াতে কিশোর রমেশ লেখাপড়া‚ খেলাধূলা জলাঞ্জলি দিয়ে চলে এলেন পারিবারিক ব্যবসায় | হাতে তুলে নিলেন চিরুণি-কাঁচি-জল-ফটকিরি |

ক্রমে নাপিত থেকে হলেন হেয়ার স্টাইলিস্ট | তিলে তিলে জমানো পয়সায় ১৯৯৪ সালে কিনলেন মারুতি ওমনি | এক শুভানুধ্যায়ীর পরামর্শে শুরু করলেন গাড়ি ভাড়া দেওয়ার ব্যবসা |

অভাবনীয় সাফল্য এল | গাড়ি ভাড়ার টাকায় কিনলেন নতুন নতুন গাড়ি | আজ তাঁর গ্যারাজে আছে অন্তত ৬ টি BMW | ৯ টা মার্সিডিজ | ৩ টে অডি | ১ টা জাগুয়ার | ৫০ টা টয়োটা ইনোভা | একাধিক মহার্ঘ্য বাইক |

ভারতের সেলেব্রিটি মহলে এমন লোক বিরল যিনি রমেশ বাবুর গাড়ি ভাড়া নেননি | সেলেব-ক্লায়েন্ট সামলানো রমেশ এখনও নিয়ম করে রোজ সেলুনে কাটান ঘণ্টা পাঁচেক | আসেন দুধ সাদা রোলস রয়েসের বাহনে | চুল কাটার মজুরি নেন মাত্র ৭৫ টাকা |

শতাধিক বিলাসবহুল গাড়ির মালিক হয়েও রমেশ বাবু ভোলেন না নিজের অতীত শিকড় | দ্বিধাহীন ভাবে আঙুলে গলিয়ে নেন চুল কাটার কাঁচি |

 

