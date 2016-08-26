আব্দুল বাজনদারের পর এ বার রিপন সরকার | ফের বাংলাদেশে গাছ-মানুষ | তবে এ বার মানুষ না বলে গাছ-বালক বলাই ভাল | সে দেশের ঠাকুরগাঁও-এর বাসিন্দা এই সাত বছরের বালকের দেহ ধীরে ধীরে বদলে যাচ্ছে গাছে | হাতে পায়ে দেখা দিয়েছে শক্ত আঁশ | এই জটিল রোগের পোশাকি নাম Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis | একবার আক্রান্ত হলে সারা দেহ আবৃত হয় এই কঠিন আঁশ বা আঁচিলে | দেখলে মনে হয় যেন গাছের শিকড় |

রিপনের বাবা জানিয়েছেন মাত্র তিন মাস বয়স থেকেই রিপনের দেহে এই পরিবর্তন দেখা দেয় | বর্তমানে তার চিকিৎসা চলছে ঢাকার মেডিক্যাল কলেজ এবং হাসপাতালে | কয়েক মাস আগে এই হাসপাতালে চিকিৎসা হয় একই রোগে আক্রান্ত ২৬ বছর বয়সী আব্দুল বাজনদারের |

তবে রিপনকে নিয়ে চিকিৎসকরা আশাবাদী | তাঁদের কথায় আব্দুলের তুলনায় রিপনের চিকিৎসা শুরু হয়েছে অনেক দ্রুত | হাত পায়ের অস্ত্রোপচার সফল হলে রিপন বাকি বাচ্চাদের মতো স্বাভাবিক জীবন কাটাতে পারবে বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে |

