কথায় বলে কারও পৌষমাস‚ কারও সর্বনাশ | আমাদের দেশে যখন বিয়ের আগে কৌমার্য অটুট থাকলে স্বস্তির শ্বাস পড়ে সমাজের‚ জাপানে ঠিক উল্টো | সে দেশে নতুন প্রজন্মের মধ্যে ভার্জিনিটি রেট দেখে চোখে সর্ষেফুল সরকারের |

জাপানের ডেমোগ্রাফি বলছে‚ সেখানে বর্ষীয়ান লোকের প্রাধান্য | দেশের জনসংখ্যা নিয়ন্ত্রণ করে প্রবীণরা | উদ্বেগজনক হারে কমছে শিশুজন্মের হার | কারণ জাপানি তরুণ প্রজন্ম আর বিয়েতে আগ্রহী নয় |

সরকারি সমীক্ষা বলছে‚ জাপানে ১৮ থেকে ৩৪ বছর বয়সীদের মধ্যে ৭০% অবিবাহিত | পুরুষদের মধ্যে একা থাকার প্রবণতা বেশি | দেশের যুবকদের মধ্যে ৭০ % কোনও সম্পর্কে নেই | মহিলাদের ক্ষেত্রে সেই হার ৬০% | না বিয়ে‚ না প্রেম‚ সবদিক দিয়েই এরা সিঙ্গল |

তরুণ প্রজন্মের মধ্যে ৪২ % পুরুষ এবং ৪৪.% মহিলা ভার্জিন | তাদের কৌমার্য অটুট | এসব দেখে জাপানি সরকারের তো মাথায় হাত | প্রধানমন্ত্রী শিনজো আবে বলছেন‚ ২০২৫-এর মধ্যে ফার্টিলিটি রেট ১.%থেকে বাড়াতে হবে ১.% অবধি |

জাপান সরকার তো শিশু জন্মের হার বাড়াতে হাত উপুড় করেই বসে আছে | ভাল চাইল্ড কেয়ার থেকে শুরু করে কর পরিকাঠামোয় সুযোগ সুবিধে‚ কী নেই সেখানে | কিন্তু তাতেও লাভ হচ্ছে না | জন্মহার যে তিমিরে ছিল‚ সেখানেই পড়ে থাকছে |

