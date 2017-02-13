ভালবাসার টানে তাঁরা ২২ বছর কাটিয়ে দিয়েছেন ম্যানহোলে | প্রেমের দিন উদযাপন উপলক্ষে ঘুরে আসবেন নাকি তাঁদের নর্দমার সংসার থেকে ?

তাহলে যেতে হবে সেই কলম্বিয়া | সেখানেই রাস্তার নিচে এক নর্দমাকে এই জুটি বানিয়েছেন সুখী গৃহকোণ | তাঁদের নাম মিগুয়েল রেস্ত্রেপো আর মারিয়া গার্সিয়া | দুজনের আলাপ অন্ধকার দুনিয়ায় |

কলম্বিয়ার মেডেলিন শহরে প্রথম দেখা | সে সময়ে এ শহরে জলভাত ছিল মাদক‚ নারী পাচার-সহ সব অপরাধ | মিগুয়েল-মারিয়া দুজনেই মাদকাসক্ত ছিলেন | একদিন সেই চক্র থেকে বেরোতে চাইলেন | পা দিতে চাইলেন সমাজের মূলস্রোতে |

কিন্তু কেউ পাশে দাঁড়াল না | আত্মীয়স্বজন বন্ধুবান্ধব কেউ সাহায্য করল না | পেলেন না আশ্রয় | ততদিনে ঠিক করে ফেলেছেন একসঙ্গেই কাটাবেন জীবন |

আলোতে আর ফিরলেন না | যে অন্ধকারে আলাপ‚ সেই অন্ধকারেই পাতলেন সংসার | রাস্তার নিচে পরিত্যক্ত এক ম্যানহোলে | কোনওদিন সেটি তৈরি করা হয়েছিল | কিন্তু কোনওদিন কাজে লাগেনি | সেটিকেই ব্যবহার করলেন দুজনে | মেডেলিন শহরের সেই নালাতেই থাকেন মিগুয়েল-মারিয়া | গত ২২ বছর ধরে |

নিত্য প্রয়োজনের সব কিছুই আছে সেখানে | বিদ্যুতে চলে টিভি সেটও | পালাপার্বনে সেখানেই লাগে বাড়তি অন্দরসজ্জা | আর একজন সদস্যও আছে অবশ্য | মিগুয়েল-মারিয়ার পোষা কুকুর‚ ব্ল্যাকি | মনিবরা না থাকলে তাকেই তো পাহারা দিতে হয় আলোয় ভরা এই অন্ধকারের সংসারকে |

