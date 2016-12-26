ক্রিকেটারের স্ত্রীর পোশাক নিয়ে কটূক্তির ঝড় সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ! ধর্মতুলে তীব্র আক্রমণ মহম্মদ শামিকে | অন্ত নেই অশ্লীল গালাগালিরও |

যাবতীয় বিতর্কের সূত্রপাত শামির দেওয়া একটি ছবি ঘিরে | পারিবারিক সেই ছবিতে স্ত্রী হাসিন জাহান এবং শিশুকন্যাকে নিয়ে দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন শামি | হাসিনের পরনে বাদামি রঙের গাউন | সেখানেই আপত্তি শামি-ভক্তদের একাংশের |

তাদের প্রশ্ন‚ হাসিন একজন মুসলিম নারী হয়েও হিজাব কেন পরেননি সব প্রশ্নের উত্তর অবশ্য শামি দেননি | বিতর্কে তাঁর পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছেন প্রাক্তন ক্রিকেটার মহম্মদ কাইফ | তিনি বলেছেন‚ এসব মন্তব্য লজ্জাজনক | শামিকে পূর্ণ সমর্থন করছি | দেশে আরও জটিল সমস্যা রয়েছে | আশা করি‚ শুভবুদ্ধির উদয় হবে |

বাদামি গাউনে মহম্মদ শামির স্ত্রী সুন্দরী হাসিন জাহানকে যথেষ্ট ঝকঝকে লাগছে ছবিতে | কিন্তু ওই যে কথায় আছে না‚ ‘ Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’!

প্রসঙ্গত‚ দেশের অন্যতম সেরা পেসার শামি ইদানীং চোট আঘাতের সমস্যায় জর্জরিত | হাঁটুতে চোটের জেরে  খেলতে পারেননি ইংল্যান্ডের বিরুদ্ধে দুটি টেস্টও | তার উপরে দেখা দিল নতুন এই উপদ্রব |

