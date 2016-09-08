বছরভর অজস্র ফ্রি মেডিক্যাল ক্যাম্প | আর রোজ গড়ে ১৫ জনকে বিনামূল্যে পরিষেবা দেওয়া | এটাই জীবনের পরম ধর্ম ডক্টর সুনীলকুমার হেব্বির কাছে | কর্ণাটকের এই চিকিৎসক দরিদ্রদের কাছে দেবদূতের মতো |

বিজয়পুরার বাসিন্দা সুনীল ডাক্তারি পাশ করে যোগ দিয়েছিলেন বেসরকারি হাসপাতালে | কয়েকদিনের মধ্যেই চিকিৎসাব্যবস্থার বিশ্বরূপদর্শন হয়ে গেল তাঁর | বুঝলেন‚ বেসরকারি জায়গায় রোগীর অর্থ না থাকলে এক বিন্দুও চিকিৎসা পরিষেবা দেওয়া হয় না |

ছেড়ে দিলেন সেই হাসপাতাল | এখন এই জেনারেল ফিজিশিয়ান প্রাইভেট প্র্যাক্টিস করেন | তবে ভিজিট মাত্র ৩০ টাকা | বেসিক চেক আপ আর ওষুধ মিলিয়ে খরচ বেশিরভাগ সময়েই থাকে ১০০ টাকার ভিতরে | আর রোজ ১০ থেকে ১৫ জন রোগী দেখেন সম্পূর্ণ বিনা পয়সায় |

সুনীল পাশে পেয়েছেন বেশ কয়েকজন মেডিক্যাল রিপ্রেজেন্টেটিভকে | আছেন কয়েকজন স্বেচ্ছাসেবীও | বিভিন্ন জায়গা চিহ্নিত করে আয়োজন করা হয় বিনা পয়সার মেডিক্যাল ক্যাম্প | দেশের বাড়িতে অল্পবিস্তর জমি আছে সুনীল ডাক্তারের | সেখান থেকেও যা উপার্জন হয় তার প্রায় সবটাই তিনি দিয়ে দেন এই কর্মযজ্ঞে |

গতানুগতিক স্রোতে গা না ভাসিয়ে এই বেশ ভাল আছেন এই ডাক্তারবাবু !

