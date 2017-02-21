নাই বা হল বাংলাভাষা | ভাষাদিবসে জানুন আর এক ভাষার সন্তানদের কথা | যাঁরা মাতৃভাষার জন্য কতদূর ঝুঁকি নিয়েছিলেন‚ একবার দেখুন |

দম্পতির নাম গৌরব ও শীতল পণ্ডিত | আমেরিকায় চাকরি করছিলেন গত ১৫ বছর | একমাত্র সন্তানকে মাতৃভাষা গুজরাতি শেখাবেন বলে ফিরে এসেছিলেন দেশে | বিশ্বের দ্বিতীয় বৃহত্তম ইনভেস্টমেন্ট ব্যাঙ্কের চাকরি ছেড়ে দিয়ে | লোভনীয় পে প্যাকেজ এককথায় ফেলে চলে এসেছিলেন সোজা আমেরিকার নিউইয়র্ক থেকে ভারতের ভাবনগরে |

তাঁরা চেয়েছিলেন দেড় বছরের সন্তান তাশি থাকুক এমন এক জায়গায় যেখানে মাতৃভাষায় কথা বলা হয় | টানা দেড় বছর গুজরাতের ভাবনগরেই একটা ইকো ফার্মে থাকলেন গৌরব-শীতল | কোনও চাকরি না করেই |

ছোট্ট তাশি অভ্যস্ত হল কাথিয়াওয়াড়ি টানে চোস্ত গুজরাতিতে | গুজরাতি মিষ্টি-রঙ্গোলি আর গির অরণ্যে দেখল নিজের শিকড় | সাড়ে তিন বছরের তাশি যখন গুজরাতিতে অভ্যস্ত হয়ে গেল তাকে নিয়ে আবার আমেরিকায় ফিরে যায় পণ্ডিত দম্পতি | দুজনেই ফের নামী বহুজাতিক সংস্থায় কর্মরত | তাশি যায় নার্সারি স্কুলে | সেখানে সে চাইনিজ ভাষাও শিখছে |

গৌরব আর শীতল দুজনেই পড়াশোনা করেছেন গুজরাতি মাধ্যমের স্কুলে | আদরের মেয়ে মাতৃভাষা শিখেছে বলে দুজনেই সন্তুষ্ট‚ তৃপ্ত |

আরও পড়ুন:  আবার প্রেমের ফাঁদে ক্রিকেটার-অভিনেত্রী কম্বিনেশন ? কী জানালেন জাহির খানের সঙ্গিনী ?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 192

0 270