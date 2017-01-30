২৩ বছর আগে তিনি ছিলেন পরীক্ষার্থিনী | এবার সেখানেই তিনি পরীক্ষকের ভূমিকায় | অবতীর্ণ হলেন সুস্মিতা সেন | মিস ইউনিভার্সের মঞ্চে | বঙ্গতনয়া এ বার ছিলেন মিস ইউনিভার্সের বিচারকের আসনে |

ইনস্টাগ্র্যামে বেশ কিছু ছবি পোস্ট করেন প্রাক্তন ব্রহ্মাণ্ডসুন্দরী | কোথাও তিনি কালো জাম্প শ্যুট আর লাল জ্যাকেটে উষ্ণতা ছড়িয়ে দিচ্ছেন ক্যাট ওয়াকিং-এ | কোনও ছবিতে আবার ম্যানিলায় পালন করছেন ভারতের প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবস |

সুস্মিতা ছাড়াও এ বার বাকি বিচারকদের মধ্যে ছিলেন ১৯৯৩-এর মিস ইউনিভার্স ডায়ামারা টোরেস এবং ২০১১-র বিজয়িনী লেইলা লোপস | ম্যানিলায় এ বছরের মিস ইউনিভার্স নির্বাচিত হয়েছেন ফ্রান্সের আইরিস মিতেরঁ |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ ফিলিপিন্সের রাজধানী ম্যানিলায় ১৯৯৪ সালে মিস ইউনিভার্স হয়েছিলেন সুস্মিতা সেন | ভারতীয়দের মধ্যে তিনিই প্রথম এই খেতাব লাভ করেন | ভরতএ বঙ্গললনার হাত ধরে শুরু হয় নতুন অধ্যায় |

রেনে আর আলিশা দু কন্যার সিঙ্গল মাদার‚ ৪১ বছর বয়সী সুস্মিতা দেখিয়ে দিলেন তিনি আজও অপ্রতিরোধ্য |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 17

0 81