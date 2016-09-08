মায়ের মতোই মেয়েও নাকি পুজোআচ্চা করতে ভালবাসে | মাত্র চার বছর বয়েস হলে কী হবে ! এই খুদের গণেশ আরতির মন্ত্র পুরোটাই মুখস্থ |  বলছি ঐশ্বর্য এবং অভিষেকের মেয়ে‚ আরাধ্যার কথা | প্রতি বছরের মতো এ বারেও বচ্চন পরিবার মহা ধূমধামের সঙ্গে গণেশ পুজো উদযাপন করলেন | অবশ্য শুধু বাড়িতেই নয়‚ ঐশ্বর্য এবং আরাধ্যাকে মুম্বইয়ের কিংস সার্কেল অঞ্চলের গণেশ পুজোতেও দেখা যায় |

ঐশ্বর্য নিজেই জানিয়েছেন আরাধ্যার তিন বছর বয়স থেকে উনি ওকে গণেশ পুজোর আরতি-মন্ত্র শেখাচ্ছেন | শুধু তাই নয় এই খুদে নাকি গণেশ চতুর্থীর আগে মা এবং দিদার সঙ্গে গণেশ ঠাকুরের প্রিয় নারকোলের মিষ্টি বা মোদকও বানায় | অবশ্য শুধু গণেশ পুজোর মন্ত্র নয়‚ আরাধ্যা এরমধ্যেই গায়ত্রী মন্ত্রও খানিকটা শিখে ফেলেছে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 34

0 17