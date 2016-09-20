আর কিছু দিন পরেই মুক্তি পাবে করণ জোহর পরিচালিত ছবি অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল | ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবির মিউজিক চারিদিকে সাড়া ফেলে দিয়েছে | এছাড়াও এই ছবির কাস্টিং কিন্তু নজর কেড়েছে সবার | প্রথমবার রণবীর কাপুরকে ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চনের সঙ্গে রোম্যান্স করতে দেখা যাবে  | আর ওঁদের দুজনের অনস্ক্রিন কেমিস্ট্রি নিয়ে কিন্তু ইতিমধ্যে চর্চা শুরু হয়ে গেছে চারিদিকে | এছাড়াও এই ছবিতে আছেন অনুষ্কা শর্মা এবং ফাওয়াদ খান |

ঐশ্বর্য এবং অনুষ্কা‚ বি-টাউনের এই দুই জনপ্রিয় নায়িকাকেও প্রথমবার স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যাবে | যদিও শোনা যাচ্ছে ওঁদের দুজনের একসঙ্গে খুব বেশি দৃশ্য নেই ছবিতে | কিন্তু ইতিমধ্যেই দুজনের মধ্যে এমন বন্ধুত্ব হয়েছে যে তারপর থেকে প্রায়ই ওঁদের বিভিন্ন জায়গায় একসঙ্গে দেখা যাচ্ছে |

সূত্রের খবর অনুযায়ী লন্ডন এবং প্যারিসে ছবির শ্যুটিং চলাকালীনও অ্যাশ এবং অনুষ্কাকে আলাদা করা যেত না | শ্যুটিং ফ্লোরেই দুজনে শটের মাঝে একে অপরের সঙ্গে ঠাট্টা ইয়ার্কিও করতেন | শুধু তাই নয় মাঝে মাঝেই দুজনকে একে অপরের সঙ্গে লাঞ্চ শেয়ার করতেও দেখা যেত |

হাসি-মজা করে সময় কাটানো ছাড়াও দুজনেই মাঝে মাঝে একে অপরের কাজের প্রশংসাও করতেন | একদিন নাকি অ্যাশ সবার সামনেই অনুষ্কাকে ওঁর সৌন্দর্য নিয়ে প্রশংসা করেন | বিশ্বের অন্যতম সুন্দরীর কাছে থেকে এমন কম্পলিমেন্ট পেয়ে অনুষ্কা নাকি আনন্দে আত্মহারা হয়ে যান |

এই ছবি ২৮ অক্টোবর মুক্তি পাবে |

