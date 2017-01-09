গত বছরের সেলিব্রিটি ওয়েডিং এর মধ্যে অন্যতম ছিল বিপাশা বসু ও করণ সিং গ্রোভারের বিয়ে | ওঁদের আগের বছর ৩০ এপ্রিল বিয়ে হয় | বিয়ের পর দুজনে যে কত খুশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ওঁদের পোস্ট করা ছবি থেকে মাঝে মধ্যেই তার প্রমাণ পাওয়া যায় |

এই মুহূর্তে দুজনে অস্ট্রেলিয়াতে ছুটি কাটাতে গেছেন | ওইখানেই দুজনে নতুন বছরকে স্বাগত জানান | ইতিমধ্যেই অস্ট্রেলিয়া সফরের বেশ কিছু ছবি ওঁরা আপলোড করেছেন ওঁদের ইনস্টাগ্রাম অ্যাকাউন্টে |

বিপাশার ভক্তরা অনেকেই জানেন এই মাসের ৭ তারিখে ৩৮ বছরে পা দিলেন উনি | বিয়ের পর এটা ছিল ওঁর প্রথম জন্মদিন | তাই স্ত্রীকে সারপ্রাইজ দেওয়ার জন্য করণ বেশ ভালোমতনই ব্যবস্থা করেছিলেন | তবে তার আগে উনি ইনস্টাগ্রামে বিপাশার সঙ্গে নিজের একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন এবং ক্যাপশনে লেখেন‚ পৃথিবীর অন্যতম সুন্দরী মহিলাকে জানাই হ্যাপি বার্থডে | আশা করি তোমার হাসি উজ্জ্বল থেকে উজ্জ্বলতর হোক | আমার পুরোটা দিয়ে তোমাকে ভালোবাসি |

এখানেই শেষ নয় | উনি আরো একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন বিপাশার সঙ্গে এবং উনি লেখেন কোথাও যদি স্বর্গ থাকে তাহলে তার গন্ধ তোমার মতোই হবে | জন্ম নেওয়ার জন্য তোমাকে অসংখ্য ধন্যবাদ  

